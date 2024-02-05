Δευτέρα 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
05.02.2024
Επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο ΑΠΘ
05.02.2024
24ωρη πανελλαδική απεργία της ΑΔΕΔΥ την Τετάρτη 28 Φεβρουαρίου
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Riot police entered and ended a “sit-in” occupation of the tertiary law school in the northeast border city of Komotini on Monday afternoon, with 18 individuals detained and taken to a local precinct.

A wave of “sit-ins” and other protests have erupted on several campuses across the country over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating in Greece.

In Monday’s instance, the student grouping affiliated with the Communist Party (KKE) charged that riot police “roughed up” students in evacuating the very briefly occupied building.

Conversely, police in Komotini said they were summoned to university grounds by the school’s administration because protestors were blocking staff members and roughly 400 students from taking end-of-the-semester exams.

The occupation was ended and students sat for the exams, according to reports.

Protestors responded by saying a “general assembly” of students decided by a majority – around 150 individuals present at the assembly – to proceed with the occupation of the law school.

In a related development, another major rally is set for Thursday in downtown Athens against the draft legislation being prepared by the Mitsotakis government – one the more prominent campaign pledges by ruling New Democracy (ND) party in repeated elections and an iconic reform for the country’s more liberal-minded voters.

Source: tovima.com

Επέστρεψε στον Ολυμπιακό ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς
Ποδόσφαιρο

Επέστρεψε στον Ολυμπιακό ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς

Ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς αναλαμβάνει χρέη Αθλητικού Διευθυντή.

05.02.2024

Η τρανς σούπερ σταρ Laverne Cox εντυπωσιάζει με το κόκκινο μίνι φόρεμα της στα Grammy 2024

Στα 66α ετήσια βραβεία Grammy, πολλοί μουσικοί, ηθοποιοί, κωμικοί και τηλεοπτικοί αστέρες συναντήθηκαν για να τιμήσουν τις επιτυχίες της μουσικής βιομηχανίας: ανάμεσά τους και η Laverne Cox.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
05.02.2024

Κομοτηνή: 12 συλληφθέντες από την επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στη Νομική του ΔΠΘ

Αύριο στο Αυτόφωρο - Καταγγέλλουν βιαιοπραγίες και αδικαιολόγητη αστυνομική βία σε βάρος φοιτητών - Φοιτητές μιλούν για απρόκλητη επίθεση, ενώ ο Κοσμήτορας λέει ότι εκείνοι αιτήθηκαν την επέμβασή τους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
05.02.2024

Επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο ΑΠΘ

Σε εξέλιξη είναι αυτή την ώρα επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο Αριστοτέλειο Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλονίκης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
05.02.2024

Καταστολή σε βάρος φοιτητών – Θύελλα αντιδράσεων για τις εικόνες ντροπής στη Νομική Κομοτηνής

Δικηγόροι, εκπαιδευτικοί, γονείς, σπουδαστές και κόμματα κατηγορούν την κυβέρνηση για αυταρχισμό και καταγγέλλουν ότι φοιτητές ξυλοκοπήθηκαν από αστυνομικούς

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Η τρανς σούπερ σταρ Laverne Cox εντυπωσιάζει με το κόκκινο μίνι φόρεμα της στα Grammy 2024
05.02.2024

Η τρανς σούπερ σταρ Laverne Cox εντυπωσιάζει με το κόκκινο μίνι φόρεμα της στα Grammy 2024

Στα 66α ετήσια βραβεία Grammy, πολλοί μουσικοί, ηθοποιοί, κωμικοί και τηλεοπτικοί αστέρες συναντήθηκαν για να τιμήσουν τις επιτυχίες της μουσικής βιομηχανίας: ανάμεσά τους και η Laverne Cox.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κομοτηνή: 12 συλληφθέντες από την επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στη Νομική του ΔΠΘ
05.02.2024

Κομοτηνή: 12 συλληφθέντες από την επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στη Νομική του ΔΠΘ

Αύριο στο Αυτόφωρο - Καταγγέλλουν βιαιοπραγίες και αδικαιολόγητη αστυνομική βία σε βάρος φοιτητών - Φοιτητές μιλούν για απρόκλητη επίθεση, ενώ ο Κοσμήτορας λέει ότι εκείνοι αιτήθηκαν την επέμβασή τους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Θεσσαλονίκη: Επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο ΑΠΘ
05.02.2024

Επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο ΑΠΘ

Σε εξέλιξη είναι αυτή την ώρα επέμβαση των ΜΑΤ στο Αριστοτέλειο Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλονίκης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Καταστολή σε βάρος φοιτητών – Θύελλα αντιδράσεων για τις εικόνες ντροπής στη Νομική Κομοτηνής
05.02.2024

Καταστολή σε βάρος φοιτητών – Θύελλα αντιδράσεων για τις εικόνες ντροπής στη Νομική Κομοτηνής

Δικηγόροι, εκπαιδευτικοί, γονείς, σπουδαστές και κόμματα κατηγορούν την κυβέρνηση για αυταρχισμό και καταγγέλλουν ότι φοιτητές ξυλοκοπήθηκαν από αστυνομικούς

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος

