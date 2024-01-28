Κυριακή 28 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
28.01.2024 | 17:22
Εν αναμονή αποφάσεων για κλειστά σχολεία στην Αττική
Σημαντική είδηση
28.01.2024 | 14:59
Σοκαριστικό τροχαίο στο Ηράκλειο – Σοβαρά τραυματισμένο 2χρονο αγοράκι
Σημαντική είδηση
28.01.2024 | 11:36
Αίσιο τέλος στην εξαφάνιση 41χρονης από την Καλλιθέα - Εντοπίστηκε στη Βουλιαγμένη
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥ
FAMAGUSTA
IMF Cautions of Possible ‘Bubble’ in Greek Real Estate
English edition 28 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 15:47

IMF Cautions of Possible ‘Bubble’ in Greek Real Estate

In the report, the IMF is also raising some concerns about the Greek banking system, urging Greek authorities to take measures

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Tax

Κατώτατος μισθός: Επαναφορά της Εθνικής Σύμβασης Εργασίας ζητούν οι κοινωνικοί εταίροι πλην ΣΕΒ

Κατώτατος μισθός: Επαναφορά της Εθνικής Σύμβασης Εργασίας ζητούν οι κοινωνικοί εταίροι πλην ΣΕΒ

Spotlight

The Greek real estate market appears to have entered “bubble” territory, following its rally of six years that started in 2017, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) observed in its Article IV Consultation report on Greece.

In the report, the IMF is also raising some concerns about the Greek banking system, urging Greek authorities to take measures, although it acknowledges the sector’s resilience.

As the report says regarding real estate: “Residential real estate prices have increased significantly across the board of indicators since its trough in 2017, exceeding 50 percent in nominal terms and 35 percent in real terms and not yet visibly decelerating, supported by strong employment and real disposable income growth.”

It is worth noting that, according to the IMF, demand in real estate has also come from non-residents who significantly increased their investments in the real estate market, leveraging the “Golden Visa” program. This program has added to structural issues indicating Greece as one of the countries with the lowest number of rooms per person.

As the IMF analysis shows, current property values pose a risk factor for the Greek banking system. Although systemic risk is relatively limited, according to the IMF, as there is low private sector leverage, it has increased since last year, and the banking sector faces significant challenges in its future.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

ΑΕΚ-ΟΦΗ 3-0: Ένα ακόμα μεγάλο λάθος και η Ένωση στην κορυφή
Ποδόσφαιρο

ΑΕΚ-ΟΦΗ 3-0: Ένα ακόμα μεγάλο λάθος και η Ένωση στην κορυφή

Η ΑΕΚ επικράτησε με 3-0 του ΟΦΗ, σε μια αναμέτρηση που στιγματίστηκε από το μεγάλο λάθος των Παπαπέτρου και Φωτιά (VAR) στο πρώτο γκολ της Ενωσης.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Tax

Κατώτατος μισθός: Επαναφορά της Εθνικής Σύμβασης Εργασίας ζητούν οι κοινωνικοί εταίροι πλην ΣΕΒ

Κατώτατος μισθός: Επαναφορά της Εθνικής Σύμβασης Εργασίας ζητούν οι κοινωνικοί εταίροι πλην ΣΕΒ

Διεθνή

LVMH: Ποιος θα πάρει το δαχτυλίδι της διαδοχής από τον Μπερνάρ Αρνό

LVMH: Ποιος θα πάρει το δαχτυλίδι της διαδοχής από τον Μπερνάρ Αρνό

inStream

Νεότερα στοιχεία 28.01.2024

Που αναμένουμε τις πιο σοβαρές χιονοπτώσεις στην Αττική – «Μεγάλη προσοχή στο βορειοδυτικό τόξο»

Την Τρίτη και τις πρωινές ώρες της Τετάρτης αναμένουμε τις πιο οργανωμένες σε διάρκεια και ένταση χιονοπτώσεις. Το δείχνουν τα νεότερα προγνωστικά στοιχεία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
On Field 28.01.2024

Για τις στιγμές που δεν περπατάς μόνος…

Οι οπαδοί της Λίβερπουλ φρόντισαν ν’ αποθεώσουν τον Κλοπ, ο οποίος ανακοίνωσε πριν λίγες μέρες ότι θ’ αποχωρήσει από την τεχνική ηγεσία του συλλόγου, στο φινάλε της φετινής αγωνιστικής περιόδου.

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Οι business της JPMorgan στην Ελλάδα και πότε «σκάει» η Avramar

Οι business της JPMorgan στην Ελλάδα και πότε «σκάει» η Avramar

Ελεγχοι μέσω δορυφόρου σε φορτηγά και κοντέινερ

Ελεγχοι μέσω δορυφόρου σε φορτηγά και κοντέινερ

Κι όμως 2 δισ. οπλικών συστημάτων από ΗΠΑ δωρεάν

Κι όμως 2 δισ. οπλικών συστημάτων από ΗΠΑ δωρεάν

Ποιος Δήμος παράγει τα περισσότερα στερεά απόβλητα στην Περιφέρειας Στερεάς Ελλάδας

Ποιος Δήμος παράγει τα περισσότερα στερεά απόβλητα στην Περιφέρειας Στερεάς Ελλάδας

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Έντερο: Η καλή ψυχολογία μειώνει τη φλεγμονή

Έντερο: Η καλή ψυχολογία μειώνει τη φλεγμονή

Άγριο ξύλο με άνθρωπο του βασιλιά Καρόλου

Άγριο ξύλο με άνθρωπο του βασιλιά Καρόλου

Το παιδί δεν θέλει να πάει για ύπνο- Και τώρα τι κάνουμε;

Το παιδί δεν θέλει να πάει για ύπνο- Και τώρα τι κάνουμε;

Τα εντυπωσιακά γκράφιτι της Αθήνας

Τα εντυπωσιακά γκράφιτι της Αθήνας

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Που αναμένουμε τις πιο σοβαρές χιονοπτώσεις στην Αττική – «Μεγάλη προσοχή στο βορειοδυτικό τόξο»
Νεότερα στοιχεία 28.01.2024

Που αναμένουμε τις πιο σοβαρές χιονοπτώσεις στην Αττική – «Μεγάλη προσοχή στο βορειοδυτικό τόξο»

Την Τρίτη και τις πρωινές ώρες της Τετάρτης αναμένουμε τις πιο οργανωμένες σε διάρκεια και ένταση χιονοπτώσεις. Το δείχνουν τα νεότερα προγνωστικά στοιχεία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Για τις στιγμές που δεν περπατάς μόνος…
On Field 28.01.2024

Για τις στιγμές που δεν περπατάς μόνος…

Οι οπαδοί της Λίβερπουλ φρόντισαν ν’ αποθεώσουν τον Κλοπ, ο οποίος ανακοίνωσε πριν λίγες μέρες ότι θ’ αποχωρήσει από την τεχνική ηγεσία του συλλόγου, στο φινάλε της φετινής αγωνιστικής περιόδου.

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Κυριακή 28 Ιανουαρίου 2024