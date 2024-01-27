Σάββατο 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 11:01

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the advanced F-35 fighter plane to Greece, a contract valued at some 8.6 billion USD, according to media reports.

The decision was also accompanied, as widely expected, with approval of the sale of new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey after Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government finally signed off on Sweden’s membership to NATO last week.

Greece will substantially upgrade its warplane fleet and capabilities with the acquisition of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment, part of a 20+20 agreement for the fifth generation warplane.

In a statement from Athens on Saturday morning, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to an important day for the country’s national defense and Greek diplomacy.

“This demonstrates and the strategic depth of Greek-American relations and officially ushers Greece into the orbit of acquire up to 40 state-of-the-art F-35s. At the same time our country acquires, for free, a large package of defense material that will decisively reinforce our armed forces and the Hellenic Coast Guard.”

In terms of other “defense material”, Mitsotakis directly referred to naval frigates, C-130 transport planes, armored fighting vehicles “and other defense material which our country will acquire after a request I had tabled in May 2022, personally to President (Joe) Biden.”

The Greek premier also cited a recent letter dispatched by US Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken, before adding that:
“Our homeland is thus doubly protected: on the one hand its deterrent capability is magnified on land, air and sea. On the other hand, Greek taxpayers will not bear a burden, as the (non F-35) defense package will be provided without cost, coming from US reserves.”

“With clear positions and initiatives on major issues, Greece now plays an active role in the western world, something that the country’s partners and allies recognize, seeing in our country a consistent partner, a trusted interlocutor but also a necessary ally. In an era of uncertainty, therefore, Greece confirms that it stands, with seriousness and geopolitical maturity, on the world map. At the same time, the country serves its national goals, reinforcing its defense; on the path of stability and peace, always with pride and national self-confidence.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024