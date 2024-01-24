Τετάρτη 24 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.01.2024 | 11:08
Μυστήριο με εξαφάνιση 33χρονης - Πήγε στο νοσοκομείο για αλλαγή γάζας και δεν γύρισε σπίτι της
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.01.2024 | 08:56
Έβαλε φωτιά σε πολυώροφο κτίριο και σκότωσε 76 ανθρώπους - Ήθελε να ξεφορτωθεί ένα πτώμα
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥ
FAMAGUSTA
EU Sets Cash Payment Limit of €10,000 to Combat Money Laundering
English edition 24 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 12:05

EU Sets Cash Payment Limit of €10,000 to Combat Money Laundering

The plan was announced last week but must still get support from the European Council and pass through the European Parliament

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Motor Oil: Πράσινο φως από την ΕΓΣ για το 25% της ANEMOS RES

Motor Oil: Πράσινο φως από την ΕΓΣ για το 25% της ANEMOS RES

Spotlight

Last week the European Union came to an agreement to limit cash payments to €10,000 in an effort to combat money laundering.

The rules still need to get approval from members of the European Council and also be voted on by the European Parliament, which means that they could take years to come into force.

Hopes are that the rules will but a squeeze on illegal transactions and money laundering, including through cryptocurrency, and assist financial investigators by enabling them to suspend suspicious transactions.

If passed, providers of cryptocurrency and various crypto-assets will be required to conduct better monitoring of transactions that are valued at €1,000 or above.

For Greece and for several other European countries, the new rule is not expected to face resistance, as they already have lower limits for cash transactions. For example, France has a €1,000 limit and Greece, where tax evasion is many times higher than Germany and Austria, has a limit of just €500.

The new rule however is expected to make waves in Germany, which is known for its limited use of credit cards and preference for cash, even for big purchases like cars.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Στο… μυαλό του Μπαρτζώκα – Ο Μπιρτς, ο Μπλακ και η λίστα του Ολυμπιακού
Μπάσκετ

Στο… μυαλό του Μπαρτζώκα – Ο Μπιρτς, ο Μπλακ και η λίστα του Ολυμπιακού

Ο Ολυμπιακός είναι στην αγορά για σέντερ και αυτές είναι πέντε περιπτώσεις, η καθεμία με τις δικές της ιδιαιτερότητες, που εξετάζονται από τον Μπαρτζώκα.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Motor Oil: Πράσινο φως από την ΕΓΣ για το 25% της ANEMOS RES

Motor Oil: Πράσινο φως από την ΕΓΣ για το 25% της ANEMOS RES

Οικονομία

ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Μόλις για 19 ημέρες επαρκεί το μηνιαίο εισόδημα για 6 στα 10 νοικοκυριά

ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Μόλις για 19 ημέρες επαρκεί το μηνιαίο εισόδημα για 6 στα 10 νοικοκυριά

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος Χατζηδάκη, το Μέιφερ του Λονδίνου και η ΔΕΗ και ποιο νομοσχέδιο ταξιδεύει στη Ν. Υόρκη

Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος Χατζηδάκη, το Μέιφερ του Λονδίνου και η ΔΕΗ και ποιο νομοσχέδιο ταξιδεύει στη Ν. Υόρκη

Ελεγκτικό ραντάρ σε 2.500 υποθέσεις μεταβίβασης

Ελεγκτικό ραντάρ σε 2.500 υποθέσεις μεταβίβασης

Επιστολική ψήφος: Ναυάγησε η «επί της αρχής» συναίνεση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ΠΑΣΟΚ για την ψήφο των αποδήμων

Επιστολική ψήφος: Ναυάγησε η «επί της αρχής» συναίνεση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ΠΑΣΟΚ για την ψήφο των αποδήμων

4.340 τόνοι σύμμικτα απορρίμματα απομακρύνθηκαν στο δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης

4.340 τόνοι σύμμικτα απορρίμματα απομακρύνθηκαν στο δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Test: Μήπως είστε στα πρόθυρα του burnout;

Test: Μήπως είστε στα πρόθυρα του burnout;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Καταδικάστηκε ο άνδρας που υποδυόταν τον αστυνομικό και βίαζε ιερόδουλες

Θεσσαλονίκη: Καταδικάστηκε ο άνδρας που υποδυόταν τον αστυνομικό και βίαζε ιερόδουλες

Παιδί: Τι θα του πούμε για το διαζύγιο;

Παιδί: Τι θα του πούμε για το διαζύγιο;

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο «εκλεκτός» της θρησκευτικής Δεξιάς

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο «εκλεκτός» της θρησκευτικής Δεξιάς

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 24 Ιανουαρίου 2024