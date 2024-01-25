Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Winter Sales: Lots of Window-shopping but Few Transactions
English edition 25 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 11:41

Winter Sales: Lots of Window-shopping but Few Transactions

The squeeze on household spending means Greeks are only reaching into their pockets for absolute necessities and low cost items

Spotlight

The first twenty days of Greece’s winter sales period can broadly be characterized by window-shopping, which does not translate into actual transactions, according to TaNea.

Feeling the continued squeeze on household spending, Greeks are only reaching into their pockets to buy essentials or low-cost items.

In fact, many merchants who exceptionally open on the first three Sundays of the sales period observed the slow movement from the first two weekends and chose to stay closed on the third.

The Vice President of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen said that although there are steep discounts by merchants that are trying to push their stock, consumer traffic has been slow because people do not have money to spare.

Data shows that about half of Greek households have cut spending on clothing, footwear, household goods, furniture and electrical appliances, and this trend is seen extending into 2024.

This is because 4 out of 10 households barely meet the needs of the month and other recent reports show that 7 out of 10 families have had to cut back nonessential spending due to food prices.

If the slow movement at shops during the first 20 days of January is any indication, it seems that the commercial world will miss the mark of at least achieving last year’s levels of turnover of 6 billion euros, which was posted January-February 2022.

Source: tovima.com

Ενέργεια

ΡΑΑΕΥ: Το νέο εργαλείο «γέφυρα» για τις διαφορές καταναλωτών – παρόχων ενέργειας – Πώς θα λειτουργεί

ΡΑΑΕΥ: Το νέο εργαλείο «γέφυρα» για τις διαφορές καταναλωτών – παρόχων ενέργειας – Πώς θα λειτουργεί

English edition

English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

