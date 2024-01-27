BoG: Private Sector Deposits in Greece Up by 6.376 Bln€ in Dec. 2023

Deposits held by households and businesses in Greece increased by 6.376 billion euros last month, December 2024.

According to figures released by the Bank of Greece (BoG), deposits held by businesses were up by 3.292 billion euros; 3.084 billion euros for households.

The monthly net flow of all deposits was up by 5.315 billion euros in December 2023, compared to a negative net flow of 927 million euros in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 2.5% in December 2023, compared with 2.9% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 2.3% in December 2023, compared with 1.9% in the previous month.

Deposits placed by the general government in In December 2023 decreased by 1.060 billion euros, compared with a decrease of 27 million euros in the previous month.