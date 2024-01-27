Σάββατο 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
27.01.2024 | 14:06
Τραγωδία στον Βόλο: Νεκρό βρέφος μόλις 11 ημερών
Σημαντική είδηση
27.01.2024 | 10:44
Καραμπόλα οκτώ αυτοκινήτων στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Στο νοσοκομείο οι τραυματίες
Σημαντική είδηση
27.01.2024 | 08:26
Τροχαίο ατύχημα με σύγκρουση δύο οχημάτων στη Λεωφόρο Συγγρού
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥ
FAMAGUSTA
BoG: Private Sector Deposits in Greece Up by 6.376 Bln€ in Dec. 2023
English edition 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 13:05

BoG: Private Sector Deposits in Greece Up by 6.376 Bln€ in Dec. 2023

Deposits placed by the general government in In December 2023 decreased by 1.060 billion euros, compared with a decrease of 27 million euros in the previous month

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

SOS για μισθούς, γεννήσεις: Δίχως νέο εργατικό δυναμικό η Ελλάδα [γραφήματα]

SOS για μισθούς, γεννήσεις: Δίχως νέο εργατικό δυναμικό η Ελλάδα [γραφήματα]

Spotlight

Deposits held by households and businesses in Greece increased by 6.376 billion euros last month, December 2024.

According to figures released by the Bank of Greece (BoG), deposits held by businesses were up by 3.292 billion euros; 3.084 billion euros for households.

The monthly net flow of all deposits was up by 5.315 billion euros in December 2023, compared to a negative net flow of 927 million euros in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 2.5% in December 2023, compared with 2.9% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 2.3% in December 2023, compared with 1.9% in the previous month.

Deposits placed by the general government in In December 2023 decreased by 1.060 billion euros, compared with a decrease of 27 million euros in the previous month.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ψαχνει τον νέο ΜακΚίσικ
On Field

Ψαχνει τον νέο ΜακΚίσικ

Ο κόουτς Μπαρτζώκας ελπίζει να βγάλει νέο «λαβράκι» από την Τουρκία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

SOS για μισθούς, γεννήσεις: Δίχως νέο εργατικό δυναμικό η Ελλάδα [γραφήματα]

SOS για μισθούς, γεννήσεις: Δίχως νέο εργατικό δυναμικό η Ελλάδα [γραφήματα]

Οικονομία

Χατζηδάκης: 5 πρωτοβουλίες για τα ακίνητα – Πώς θα αυξηθούν τα διαθέσιμα προς ενοικίαση

Χατζηδάκης: 5 πρωτοβουλίες για τα ακίνητα – Πώς θα αυξηθούν τα διαθέσιμα προς ενοικίαση

inStream

Στην Τουρκία 27.01.2024

Ψαχνει τον νέο ΜακΚίσικ

Ο κόουτς Μπαρτζώκας ελπίζει να βγάλει νέο «λαβράκι» από την Τουρκία

Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Αναστάτωση 27.01.2024

Νέος σεισμός στη Σάμο

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίστηκε 26 χιλιόμετρα βόρεια-βορειανατολικά του Βαθέος Σάμου. Είχε προηγηθεί δόνηση 4,9 Ρίχτερ στην ίδια περιοχή

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οι «Κύκνοι» της ΝΥ 27.01.2024

Όταν ο Τρούμαν Καπότε αποκάλυψε τα μυστικά της αμερικανικής υψηλής κοινωνίας

Ο εκλεκτός κοινωνικός κύκλος που αγκάλιασε τον Τρούμαν Καπότε, και τελικά τον εξόρισε, είναι έτοιμος να επανεκτιμηθεί στη νέα τηλεοπτική σειρά «Feud: Capote vs. the Swans».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Τι πυροδοτεί τις αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα και ο κίνδυνος «φούσκας»

Τι πυροδοτεί τις αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα και ο κίνδυνος «φούσκας»

Ανάπτυξη 2,4% βλέπει το ΙΟΒΕ

Ανάπτυξη 2,4% βλέπει το ΙΟΒΕ

Κι όμως 2 δισ. οπλικών συστημάτων από ΗΠΑ δωρεάν

Κι όμως 2 δισ. οπλικών συστημάτων από ΗΠΑ δωρεάν

Ποιος Δήμος παράγει τα περισσότερα στερεά απόβλητα στην Περιφέρειας Στερεάς Ελλάδας

Ποιος Δήμος παράγει τα περισσότερα στερεά απόβλητα στην Περιφέρειας Στερεάς Ελλάδας

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Ασκήσεις: Ποιες μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο καρδιαγγειακής νόσου;

Ασκήσεις: Ποιες μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο καρδιαγγειακής νόσου;

HPV: Το εμβόλιο & πόσο προστατεύει αγόρια & κορίτσια

HPV: Το εμβόλιο & πόσο προστατεύει αγόρια & κορίτσια

Έφηβο παιδί: Μπορούμε τελικά να επικοινωνήσουμε μαζί του;

Έφηβο παιδί: Μπορούμε τελικά να επικοινωνήσουμε μαζί του;

Μοντέλο ΣΔΙΤ για τα διατηρητέα κτίρια – Η πρόταση της διαΝΕΟσις

Μοντέλο ΣΔΙΤ για τα διατηρητέα κτίρια – Η πρόταση της διαΝΕΟσις

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Ψαχνει τον νέο ΜακΚίσικ
Στην Τουρκία 27.01.2024

Ψαχνει τον νέο ΜακΚίσικ

Ο κόουτς Μπαρτζώκας ελπίζει να βγάλει νέο «λαβράκι» από την Τουρκία

Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Νέος σεισμός στη Σάμο
Αναστάτωση 27.01.2024

Νέος σεισμός στη Σάμο

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίστηκε 26 χιλιόμετρα βόρεια-βορειανατολικά του Βαθέος Σάμου. Είχε προηγηθεί δόνηση 4,9 Ρίχτερ στην ίδια περιοχή

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όταν ο Τρούμαν Καπότε αποκάλυψε τα μυστικά της αμερικανικής υψηλής κοινωνίας
Οι «Κύκνοι» της ΝΥ 27.01.2024

Όταν ο Τρούμαν Καπότε αποκάλυψε τα μυστικά της αμερικανικής υψηλής κοινωνίας

Ο εκλεκτός κοινωνικός κύκλος που αγκάλιασε τον Τρούμαν Καπότε, και τελικά τον εξόρισε, είναι έτοιμος να επανεκτιμηθεί στη νέα τηλεοπτική σειρά «Feud: Capote vs. the Swans».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 27 Ιανουαρίου 2024