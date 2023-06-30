Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις αρχές της Μολδαβίας μετά από πυροβολισμούς που ακούστηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο του Κισινάου.

Όπως μεταδίδει το TASS, αυτήν την ώρα πραγματοποιείται εκκένωση του κτηρίου ενώ τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης κάνουν λόγο για έναν νεκρό.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ένας αλλοδαπός, στον οποίο απαγορεύτηκε η είσοδος στη χώρα, άρχισε να πυροβολεί. Ο άνδρας πυροβόλησε εναντίον του συνοριοφύλακα και κλείστηκε σε έναν από τους χώρους.

Σε ανακοίνωσή του το αεροδρόμιο αναφέρει ότι η εναέρια κυκλοφορία έχει διακοπεί λόγω του συμβάντος ενώ σύμφωνα με την ιστοσελίδα του, όλες οι πτήσεις που ήταν προγραμματισμένες για τις 30 Ιουνίου έχουν καθυστερήσει.

🔥🇲🇩 – Photos and videos from #Chisinau airport: special forces preparing for the assault; Ambulance and first responders arrive at the airport. pic.twitter.com/QKvndisPJH

❗️ The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that two people were killed in a shooting at #Chisinau airport. pic.twitter.com/qhDdhiJXVd

There was a shooting at the airport in #Chişinău , Capital of #Moldova , APA reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova. pic.twitter.com/J5VFbFhbTP

Shots are heard at the #Chisinau airport, passengers are being evacuated from the building.

A Turkish man, who was not allowed to enter the territory of Moldova, opened fire on the border guards, 1 was killed.

Air traffic at the airport has been suspended! pic.twitter.com/aAHB46ef3E

