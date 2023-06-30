Η εναέρια κυκλοφορία έχει διακοπεί και το κτήριο εκκενώνεται.

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις αρχές της Μολδαβίας μετά από πυροβολισμούς που ακούστηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο του Κισινάου.

Όπως μεταδίδει το TASS, αυτήν την ώρα πραγματοποιείται εκκένωση του κτηρίου ενώ τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης κάνουν λόγο για έναν νεκρό.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ένας αλλοδαπός, στον οποίο απαγορεύτηκε η είσοδος στη χώρα, άρχισε να πυροβολεί. Ο άνδρας πυροβόλησε εναντίον του συνοριοφύλακα και κλείστηκε σε έναν από τους χώρους.

Σε ανακοίνωσή του το αεροδρόμιο αναφέρει ότι η εναέρια κυκλοφορία έχει διακοπεί λόγω του συμβάντος ενώ σύμφωνα με την ιστοσελίδα του, όλες οι πτήσεις που ήταν προγραμματισμένες για τις 30 Ιουνίου έχουν καθυστερήσει.

