It’s not a joke.

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) on Thursday evening issued an urgent announcement over its decision not appoint an elite-level referee for the “Eternal Derby” on Sunday between Olympiacos Piraeus and home side Panathinaikos Athens.

The excuse thrown out by the federation merely confirms, yet again, that it hovers well below expectations.

The game on Sunday looms as essentially meaning half the championship. Nevertheless, Steve Bennett and his so-called “vice-president”, Stavros Mantalos, couldn’t bring an elite-level referee, one that would have guaranteed credibility for these critical 90 minutes of play.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ Steve Bennett: When the past provides answers for the future

Instead, they’re bringing a second-rate Croatian ref who is universally unknown. And even though, quite reasonably, Olympiacos already «hung them out to dry», they nevertheless managed to make things even worse.

On Thursday evening EPO issued the following announcement:

«The Hellenic Football Federation clarifies the following regarding the appointment of referees for the Panathinaikos-Olympiacos match in the fourth week of the Super League 1 playoffs.

1. An elite referee from Israel was initially appointed for this game; he subsequently cited a problem and said he could not come.

2. The president of the central officiating committee (KED) Steve Bennett, with the mediation and assistance of UEFA, submitted on Tuesday, April 4, a request for elite referees from the football federations of Germany and Italy, with the latter replying that for this match-day there was no availability. However, they stated that they are ready to provide elite referees in some of the next Super League 1 playoff games.

3. Following the aforementioned, KED proceeded to select the specific first category referee.”

In reading between the lines, what is EPO saying? That Bennett booked an elite referee from the football-mad country of Israel, namely, Orel Grinfeld, who in the past officiated twice in Greece (PAOK Thessaloniki – AEK Athens in January 2020, and Olympiacos – AEK in February 2022)?

However, for some reason, Grinfeld canceled his appearance, as if it were a mere dentist appointment, and in fact, at a point in time when EPO wouldn’t be able to find a replacement, even if it knocked on UEFA’s door. The reason is that Tuesday was April 4, whereas ref appointments for Sunday games in every serious league had already taken place.

It’s a shame that there isn’t a summer comedy revue going on at the moment.