The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding with Lamda Development S.A., through its subsidiary ELLINIKON S.A. (“LAMDA”) concerning the water supply, drainage and facility for the production of recycled water, as well as an urban and suburban distribution network for recycled water to cover the needs of the Metropolitan Pole Hellinikon – Agios Kosmas.

The Memorandum was signed in the context of the implementation of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) of the Ellinikon – Agios Kosmas Metropolitan Pole of the Attica Region, with the aim of utilizing and redeveloping the site of the former Ellinikon airport.

The Plan

EYDAP, in the context of the cooperation with ELLINIKON S.A., will supervise the construction of the water supply, drainage, production and disposal of recycled water projects, while, after their completion, it will assume responsibility for their operation, maintenance and management .

EYDAP will also carry out large-scale projects to ensure the adequate coverage of water supply needs of the Metropolitan Pole of Ellinikon which are estimated at 17,000 cubic meters per day under full development.

Finally, the construction of a recycled water production facility is planned which will cover the needs of the communal and open green spaces of Ellinikon Park. The capacity of the above installation, in full development, will be of the order of 7,000 cubic meters of water a day.

Both Companies, consider the rules of a circular economy a key factor in their strategic planning and the implementation of their investment plans, making use of all technologically advanced water resources management tools with the ultimate aim of preserving the resource and protecting the environment and public health.