185 years since the founding of the first University in the SE Mediterranean, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is identified with the course over time of the Greek state itself, while at the same time it was the model for social mobility and development in our country and in the wider region. us.

In the 21st century, which has proven that history has not ended, the University of Athens has a new visionary role. Always based on its anthropocentric dimension, EKPA must move along 2 axes, that of sustainability and extroversion, but also with the active support of society in the multiple crises it faces: economic, war, energy.

A University that interacts dynamically, that brings together the best theories and practices, that gives a podium and a field to its members for the benefit of humanity.

In this context, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens opens its horizons and creates the Center of Excellence for Environmental Studies and Public Health with an emblematic partnership with the leading Yale University. Topical and emerging issues, such as the relationship between climate crisis and the occurrence of pandemics, wastewater epidemiology and its application to World Health policies, with an emphasis on emerging risks of new infections, human and ecosystem response to exposure to chemicals and biochemistry development through green chemistry and green energy, are research topics that will be addressed by the Yale-EKPA Center of Excellence. This will be founded in Athens and I will have the honor to co-direct with Professor Vassilis Vassiliou from the School of Public Health of Yale University.

In this context, nine distinguished Yale professors will visit EKPA from May 10 to 12, in order to start the practical cooperation with the National Kapodistrian University of Athens for the development of the Center of Excellence.

The new challenges in the field of Public Health in combination with our relationship with the environment, a new field of scientific research, extremely important for the quality of life in the 21st century and the relationship of man with his environment will be treated at the common Center of Excellence. At the same time, new, joint educational programs have been designed which will enable our students to receive (undergraduate and postgraduate) degrees from both EKPA and Yale University.

The University of Athens in collaboration with the Yale University is at the forefront of defining and describing that new agenda of human existence and coexistence with the environment and protecting it from constantly emerging new dangers.

185 years after the University of Athens was established, it is adapting to emerging conditions, trying to face challenges, creating international collaborations, acting as a connecting link of ecumenical Hellenism, studying solutions, providing answers having as its tools, its scientific competence, its human resources and guided by the vision that Kapodistrias had when he established it: The inclusive education of more and more social groups.

* Nikolaos S. Thomaidis, Professor of Analytical Chemistry, EKPA