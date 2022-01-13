Gale-force winds on Wednesday have docked ships for the Cyclades, Dodecanese and Eastern Aegean Islands at the main Greek port of Piraeus.

The sailing of ‘Knossos Palace” from Piraeus to Iraklio and Chania on Crete, initially cleared, is cancelled, authorities said on Wednesday evening.

Gale-force winds are registering at many Aegean islands, due to the ‘Diomedes’ weather front that also brought snowfall in northern Greece and south to the mountains of Attica.

In the Argosaronic Gulf only enclosed boats operate, but the Perama-Paloukia route between the Piraeus mainland and Salamina island specifically have been cancelled.

The ports of Rafina and Lavrio on the Attica coast have also banned sailings.

Schedules in central Greece and northern Greece have also have been suspended: Agia Marina-Nea Stira, Kavala-Prinos (on Thassos island), and Alexandroupoli-Samothraki island are not running.

Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and travel agencies to confirm the schedules.

According to the National Meteorological Service, the force of the southeasterly winds in the Aegean Sea is registering 8 and 9 on the Beaufort scale, but the weather is expected to improve on Thursday.