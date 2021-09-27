Information on jellyfish or plankton that may be observed in marine areas will be provided through a mobile application developed in the EcoScope research program.

According to the coordinator of the EcoScope project, Associate Professor of the Department of Biology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Athanasios Tsikliras, the tools that will be developed include an interoperable platform (EcoScopePlatform), a decision toolkit (EcoScopeToolbox) and procedures students but also to ordinary citizens.

The aim of EcoScope is to address the deterioration of marine ecosystems and the negative effects of overexploitation on European marine stocks, to restore fisheries sustainability, and to ensure a healthy maritime balance. The project will address ecosystem degradation and anthropogenic pressures causing unsustainable fisheries in European seas.

The project team, which received almost € 8 million in funding through the EU’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, consists of 24 partners from countries such as Germany, Canada, Israel, the Philippines, Spain, France , Belgium, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Malta, Norway, Switzerland, Cyprus, etc. Project partners include universities and research institutes, NGOs, technology companies and businesses. From Greece, apart from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Democritus University of Thrace and the Civil Non-Profit Company AENAOS SEA participate. The project will have a total duration of four years.

The inaugural meeting of the research program will take place from tomorrow until Thursday, September 30, 2021, at KEDEA of AUTh.