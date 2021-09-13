The national strategy for the cultivation, processing and marketing of cotton in our country is put up for public consultation until October 4, 2021.

In the context of achieving a sustainable and continuous development, the Cotton Working Group of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, which includes competent officials and the Interprofessional Cotton Organization, through the definition of specific objectives and the description of measures, developed the National , processing and marketing of cotton in Greece.

The objectives and measures, if this is required by the circumstances, both nationally and internationally, can be revised, thus giving the described National Strategy a non-static but dynamic character. This National Strategy is put up for public consultation by the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure for a period of 15 days.

The purpose

The purpose of the National Strategy is to define the objectives and describe the measures for the long-term and sustainable development of the cotton sector of our country. The national strategy concerns the period 2019-2029.

The monitoring body

The Cotton Working Group of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure is appointed as the monitoring body. The Cotton Working Group is the Agency where all stakeholders will come to discuss all the problems facing the sector. The Cotton Group will hold at least four meetings per year.

In the first two (at least) meetings of each year, one of the permanent issues will be the report of actions and their result in cotton cultivation. In the next two (at least) meetings of each year, one of the constant issues will be the planning of actions according to the national strategy for the next year.

The Strategy Review and any redefinition of its objectives will take place every five years, unless sudden and special requirements and circumstances require its mid-term review earlier than 5 years), and always through the Cotton Working Group.

The goals:

1) The improvement of the economic data of cotton cultivation,

2) Improving the competitiveness of the cotton processing industry,

3) The improvement of the quality and the creation of “identity” for Greek cotton,

4) The promotion of the environmental characteristics of the way cotton is produced

5) Maintaining and securing CAP support for cotton