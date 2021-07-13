The latest “green transformation” announced by the Greek government foresees a fossil fuel-free energy future for more than three dozen small isles in the Aegean.

According to the plan, called “GR-eco Islands”, between 36 and 40 small islands, with a population of under 3,000 permanent residents, will be supplied with technology, digital connections and infrastructure to cover their energy needs from renewable sources.

The initiative is based on a model already operation on the isles of Aghios Efstratios, Astypalea and Halki, which aim to cover their energy needs without fossil fuel-fired power generation, either in situ or via an underwater grid link.

According to a report in the Athens daily “Ta Nea”, the specific project will be managed by the energy and environment ministry’s general directorate for energy and fossil raw materials.

The financing for the ambitious project will come from National Strategic Reference Framework 2021-2027 funds. However, eligibility and implementation of the island-specific actions will require acquiesce and cooperation by local government entities in order to transition into a climate neutral era.

The 36 isles foreseen in the plan are: Astypalea, Symi, Aghios Efstratios, Agathonisi, Megisti, Arkious, Marathi, Kasos, Halki, Pserimos, Giali, Lipsi, Telendos, Nisyros, Tilos, Megalonisi, Oinousses, Psara, Fournoi, Thymaina, Amorgos, Anafi, Donousa, Iraklia, Antiparos, Schinoussa, Ios, Sikinos, Koufonisi, Folengandros, Thirasia, Kythnos, Kimolos, Serifos, Sifnos and Kea.