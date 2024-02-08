Πέμπτη 08 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
The Economic Disparity between Urban Centers and Peripheral Regions in Greece
English edition 08 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 15:25

The Economic Disparity between Urban Centers and Peripheral Regions in Greece

Regarding GDP per capita, the capital is again at the top with 23,335 euros, with the North Aegean being at the bottom position with 10,658 euros

In Greece, there are two distinct realms: one comprises the major urban centers, such as greater Athens area and Thessaloniki, where half of the country’s population resides and the bulk of its GDP is produced, while the other encompasses the entirety of the nation’s regions. The disparity between these two worlds is substantial.

According to the latest data from ELSTAT, in 2021 the broader region of Athens accounted for 47.9% of the domestic Gross Value Added, with Central Macedonia following at 13.7%. The Ionian Islands accounted for 1.6%, and the islands of the Northern Aegean for 1.3%. Regarding GDP per capita, the capital is again at the top with 23,335 euros, with the North Aegean being at the bottom position with 10,658 euros.

Stelios Gialis, Associate Professor of Economic and Labor Geography at the University of the Aegean, explains that in Greece, the economy’s free market nature exacerbates the gap between the central areas and the periphery. This disparity is amplified due to the lack of robust regional development initiatives. Consequently, agricultural and informal sector activities, prevalent in rural areas, yield lower incomes compared to the urban centers where large wage labor markets and self-employed professionals are concentrated.

This observation is confirmed by Athanasios Malliaras, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Serres, who emphasizes the challenges faced by the prefecture, consistently ranking low in GDP per capita. He notes the decline of the primary sector as a significant issue and highlights the impact of cross-border smuggling due to the proximity to Bulgaria. Additionally, he mentions the allure of favorable taxation in the neighboring country, prompting business migration, especially during the economic crisis. Malliaras calls for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Serres to address these issues.

On the contrary, the picture emerging from the region of the South Aegean, is encouraging. According to professor Stelios Gialis, the dynamism of this region is attributed to its tourism sector, which did not suffer the same blow as other industries during the period of the great recession. Tourism supported construction and employment, despite the fact that “many of the jobs it provides are not well paid.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

