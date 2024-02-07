Τετάρτη 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 19:22

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Hilton, one of the world’s leading hotel chains, is eyeing a significant expansion in Greece, aiming to establish 40 hotels in the country in the near future, leveraging its diverse portfolio of 22 brands.

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property.

The company’s journey in the Greek hotel market has been nothing short of impressive, with its portfolio skyrocketing from just two hotels in 2021 to 14 establishments today, highlighting the confidence of major international hotel chains in the promising outlook of Greek tourism.

Alan Mantin, Development Managing Director of Hilton Group in Southern Europe, emphasized the firm’s unwavering commitment to growth in Greece, with plans to triple its presence in the country in the coming years.

Beyond Athens, Hilton is also focusing on other promising destinations such as Thessaloniki and the popular Greek islands including Corfu, Mykonos, Kos, and Skiathos, among others.
The surge in popularity of resort hotels has facilitated Hilton’s expansion into new territories across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with its resort portfolio nearly doubling to around 80 properties.

In 2021, Hilton’s presence in Greece was limited to just two hotels, but with ambitious growth plans, the company now boasts 14 operational or under-development properties in the country, notably expanding its Curio Collection brand.

In Crete, the company is strengthening its collaboration with projects like the Numo Ierapetra Beach Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton, and the Chania Flair Boutique Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, alongside the Domes Aulūs Elounda, Curio Collection by Hilton.

In Piraeus the biggest port in Greece, the Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano, a venture in partnership with the Douzoglou Group, is set to grace the picturesque Kastella neighborhood, offering stunning views of the harbor from its location near the Mikrolimano marina. Construction for this project is slated to commence in the latter half of 2024.

Furthermore, the Pentelikon Athens, Curio Collection by Hilton, is another addition to Hilton’s presence, with renovation works scheduled to kick off in 2025, marking yet another milestone in the company’s dynamic expansion journey across Greece.

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

