Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

Hilton, one of the world’s leading hotel chains, is eyeing a significant expansion in Greece, aiming to establish 40 hotels in the country in the near future, leveraging its diverse portfolio of 22 brands.

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property.

The company’s journey in the Greek hotel market has been nothing short of impressive, with its portfolio skyrocketing from just two hotels in 2021 to 14 establishments today, highlighting the confidence of major international hotel chains in the promising outlook of Greek tourism.

Alan Mantin, Development Managing Director of Hilton Group in Southern Europe, emphasized the firm’s unwavering commitment to growth in Greece, with plans to triple its presence in the country in the coming years.

Beyond Athens, Hilton is also focusing on other promising destinations such as Thessaloniki and the popular Greek islands including Corfu, Mykonos, Kos, and Skiathos, among others.

The surge in popularity of resort hotels has facilitated Hilton’s expansion into new territories across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with its resort portfolio nearly doubling to around 80 properties.

In 2021, Hilton’s presence in Greece was limited to just two hotels, but with ambitious growth plans, the company now boasts 14 operational or under-development properties in the country, notably expanding its Curio Collection brand.

In Crete, the company is strengthening its collaboration with projects like the Numo Ierapetra Beach Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton, and the Chania Flair Boutique Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, alongside the Domes Aulūs Elounda, Curio Collection by Hilton.

In Piraeus the biggest port in Greece, the Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano, a venture in partnership with the Douzoglou Group, is set to grace the picturesque Kastella neighborhood, offering stunning views of the harbor from its location near the Mikrolimano marina. Construction for this project is slated to commence in the latter half of 2024.

Furthermore, the Pentelikon Athens, Curio Collection by Hilton, is another addition to Hilton’s presence, with renovation works scheduled to kick off in 2025, marking yet another milestone in the company’s dynamic expansion journey across Greece.

Source: tovima.com