07.01.2024
Σε ποιες περιοχές θα μείνουν κλειστά τα σχολεία
07.01.2024
Τραγωδία στην Κυπαρισσία: Κύματα παρέσυραν 66χρονη Γερμανίδα
07.01.2024
Νταλίκα «δίπλωσε» στο Δερβένι – Ζημιές σε τρία οχήματα
Golden Globes: Will Lanthimo’s “Poor Things” get the Award?
English edition 07 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Golden Globes: Will Lanthimo’s “Poor Things” get the Award?

Lanthimos is nominated in seven categories for his movie Poor Things

As Hollywood stars are gearing up for the glitzy Golden Globes Awards, Sunday night, amongst the protagonists of the night is our own Yorgos Lanthimos.

Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last September, for his film “Poor Things” and is now nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards.

Competing amongst powerful names from the film industry, Lanthimos is ready yet for another great night of his career.

His film “Poor Things” is nominated in seven categories; for Best Screenplay (Tony McNamara), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Performance by Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo), Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and finally, Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Jerskin Fendrix).

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman who has died but is brought back to life thanks to a scientist who has replaced her brain with that of her unborn child, giving her the mind of an infant.

Her brain and body aren’t quite in sync.

“The film is about freedom and the ability to see the world with our own eyes and not those of others,” said Lanthimos.

Other nominated movies include the blockbuster Barbie picking up nine nominations, making it the second most-nominated film in the 81-year history of the show, according to Variety, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon also picked up seven nominations.

“Poor Things”, has already had its official premiere in Greek cinemas since Jan 1.

Source: tovima.com

Άρης-ΠΑΟΚ 2-1 : Μάντζιος και… τέρμα το σερί του ΠΑΟΚ
Άρης-ΠΑΟΚ 2-1 : Μάντζιος και… τέρμα το σερί του ΠΑΟΚ

Ο Άρης ήταν ο θριαμβευτής στο ντέρμπι της Θεσσαλονίκης, αφού επικράτησε του ΠΑΟΚ με 2-1, βάζοντας τέλος στο αήττητο σερί του Δικεφάλου του Βορρά. Ο Άκης Μάντζιος συνέχισε το καλό σερί που έχει απέναντι στον ΠΑΟΚ, ενώ η ομάδα του Ραζβάν Λουτσέσκου έπεσε στην τρίτη θέση.

2024: Επιχειρηματικές τάσεις, άτομα που πρέπει να παρακολουθήσουμε και μελλοντικοί κίνδυνοι

2024: Επιχειρηματικές τάσεις, άτομα που πρέπει να παρακολουθήσουμε και μελλοντικοί κίνδυνοι

07.01.2024

Σαλερνιτάνα – Γιουβέντους 1-2: Ο Βλάχοβιτς «καθάρισε» για τους μπιανκονέρι

Με «χρυσό» σκόρερ τον Ντούσαν Βλάχοβιτς η Γιουβέντους κατάφερε να αποδράσει με ένα σπουδαίο τρίποντο από την έδρα της Σαλερνιτάνα (2-1), μένοντας έτσι σε απόσταση βολής (-4) από την κορυφή.

07.01.2024

Επιχειρηματικές τάσεις, πρόσωπα και διαφαινόμενοι κίνδυνοι το 2024

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη είναι το μεγάλο μπαμ στην τεχνολογία, η πολυτέλεια χάνει μέρος της λάμψης της και περισσότερες εταιρείες ιδιωτικών κεφαλαίων μπορεί να κατευθυνθούν προς δημόσιες εγγραφές

07.01.2024

Εκκίνηση με 27 χρόνια καθυστέρηση για το μεγαλύτερο μεταλλευτικό έργο

Η Rio Tinto ελπίζει ότι το σχέδιο ύψους 20 δισ. δολαρίων για εξόρυξη σιδηρομεταλλεύματος, δημιουργία σιδηροδρόμων και λιμανιών στη Γουινέα θα ανοίξει τον δρόμο για μια «νέα εποχή» εξόρυξης

07.01.2024

Εισπρακτικές «χτυπούν» την πόρτα πλημμυροπαθών της Θεσσαλίας για οφειλές

Εκτός από τα προβλήματα που προκάλεσε η κακοκαιρία κάτοικοι και αγρότες είναι αντιμέτωποι με τις εισπρακτικές που για λογαριασμό παρόχων ρεύματος τους ζητούν τις οφειλές.

English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σαλερνιτάνα – Γιουβέντους 1-2: Ο Βλάχοβιτς «καθάρισε» για τους μπιανκονέρι
07.01.2024

Σαλερνιτάνα – Γιουβέντους 1-2: Ο Βλάχοβιτς «καθάρισε» για τους μπιανκονέρι

Με «χρυσό» σκόρερ τον Ντούσαν Βλάχοβιτς η Γιουβέντους κατάφερε να αποδράσει με ένα σπουδαίο τρίποντο από την έδρα της Σαλερνιτάνα (2-1), μένοντας έτσι σε απόσταση βολής (-4) από την κορυφή.

2024: Επιχειρηματικές τάσεις, άτομα που πρέπει να παρακολουθήσουμε και μελλοντικοί κίνδυνοι
07.01.2024

Επιχειρηματικές τάσεις, πρόσωπα και διαφαινόμενοι κίνδυνοι το 2024

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη είναι το μεγάλο μπαμ στην τεχνολογία, η πολυτέλεια χάνει μέρος της λάμψης της και περισσότερες εταιρείες ιδιωτικών κεφαλαίων μπορεί να κατευθυνθούν προς δημόσιες εγγραφές

Rio Tinto: Εκκίνηση με 27 χρόνια καθυστέρηση για το μεγαλύτερο μεταλλευτικό έργο
07.01.2024

Εκκίνηση με 27 χρόνια καθυστέρηση για το μεγαλύτερο μεταλλευτικό έργο

Η Rio Tinto ελπίζει ότι το σχέδιο ύψους 20 δισ. δολαρίων για εξόρυξη σιδηρομεταλλεύματος, δημιουργία σιδηροδρόμων και λιμανιών στη Γουινέα θα ανοίξει τον δρόμο για μια «νέα εποχή» εξόρυξης

Θεσσαλία: Στα προβλήματα των πλημμυροπαθών έρχονται να προστεθούν και οι εισπρακτικές
07.01.2024

Εισπρακτικές «χτυπούν» την πόρτα πλημμυροπαθών της Θεσσαλίας για οφειλές

Εκτός από τα προβλήματα που προκάλεσε η κακοκαιρία κάτοικοι και αγρότες είναι αντιμέτωποι με τις εισπρακτικές που για λογαριασμό παρόχων ρεύματος τους ζητούν τις οφειλές.

