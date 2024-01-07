Golden Globes: Will Lanthimo’s “Poor Things” get the Award?

As Hollywood stars are gearing up for the glitzy Golden Globes Awards, Sunday night, amongst the protagonists of the night is our own Yorgos Lanthimos.

Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last September, for his film “Poor Things” and is now nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards.

Competing amongst powerful names from the film industry, Lanthimos is ready yet for another great night of his career.

His film “Poor Things” is nominated in seven categories; for Best Screenplay (Tony McNamara), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Performance by Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo), Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and finally, Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Jerskin Fendrix).

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman who has died but is brought back to life thanks to a scientist who has replaced her brain with that of her unborn child, giving her the mind of an infant.

Her brain and body aren’t quite in sync.

“The film is about freedom and the ability to see the world with our own eyes and not those of others,” said Lanthimos.

Other nominated movies include the blockbuster Barbie picking up nine nominations, making it the second most-nominated film in the 81-year history of the show, according to Variety, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon also picked up seven nominations.

“Poor Things”, has already had its official premiere in Greek cinemas since Jan 1.

Source: tovima.com