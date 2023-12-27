Τετάρτη 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
27.12.2023 | 15:04
Λήξη συναγερμού στο Ψυχικό - Ανενεργή η χειροβομβίδα
27.12.2023 | 09:35
Μετωπική σύγκρουση δύο ΙΧ στα Χανιά - Στο νοσοκομείο ένας οδηγός
27.12.2023 | 08:59
Ανοίγουν σήμερα τα καταστήματα - Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν μέχρι την Πρωτοχρονιά
U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis Celebrates B’Day with Visit to Archbishop II Ieronymos
English edition 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 17:17

U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis Celebrates B’Day with Visit to Archbishop II Ieronymos

It's worth noting that Ambassador Tsunis spent the Christmas break in his hometown, the village of Platanos located in the Aitoloakarnania regional unit in mainland Greece.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
The U.S. Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, marked his birthday on December 26 with a special visit to Archbishop II Ieronymos of Athens in the company of his mother, Mrs. Eleni Tsunis.

The head of the Greek Orthodox Church warmly welcomed Ambassador Tsunis, taking the opportunity to extend heartfelt greetings for Tsunis’s birthday.

The distinguished guests, accompanied by Archbishop Ieronymos, paid a visit to the Gerontology Center “Agios Porphyrios” in Dilesi Boeotia in central Greece. This center, founded by Archbishop Ieronymos, provides care for the elderly.

The American Ambassador and Archbishop Ieronymos toured the Gerontology Center, gaining insights into the facilities and services offered to seniors in the community.

The meeting concluded with a meal hosted by Archbishop Ieronymos in honor of Ambassador Tsunis and his mother at the residence adjacent to the Gerontology Center.

It’s worth noting that Ambassador Tsunis spent the Christmas break in his hometown, the village of Platanos located in the Aitoloakarnania regional unit in mainland Greece.

«Φωτιά» ο Κούγιας στη Super League για τα «στημένα» και τον επόμενο πρόεδρο: Θα είναι… κολλητήρι χωρίς ήθος όπως ο Μπαλτάκος;
Ποδόσφαιρο
Ποδόσφαιρο

«Φωτιά» ο Κούγιας στη Super League για τα «στημένα» και τον επόμενο πρόεδρο: Θα είναι… κολλητήρι χωρίς ήθος όπως ο Μπαλτάκος;

Τι ζήτησε εκπρόσωπος του Ολυμπιακού, Αλέξης Κούγιας, από τις ΠΑΕ του Συνεταιρισμού…

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Οι «μεγάλοι» κράτησαν το θετικό πρόσημο

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Οι «μεγάλοι» κράτησαν το θετικό πρόσημο

Ποδόσφαιρο 27.12.2023

Super League: Κεκλεισμένων ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ και ΠΑΟΚ-Παναθηναϊκός. Με κόσμο το ΠΑΟΚ-Ολυμπιακός

Βάσει του προγράμματος της Super League το ντέρμπι του ΠΑΟΚ με τον Ολυμπιακό θα γίνει με κόσμο αφού θα έχουν αρθεί τα μέτρα για τα γήπεδα. Πότε ορίστηκε εμβόλιμη αγωνιστική…

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Καλύβια 27.12.2023

«Δεν ξέρω πόσες φορές τον μαχαίρωσα - Μου έλεγε, γιατί με σκοτώνεις;» - Σοκάρει η απολογία του 16χρονου

Ο ανήλικος υποστήριξε στην απολογία του ότι τον κακοποιούσε συστηματικά ο πατέρας του τονίζοντας: «Αυτό που έκανα είναι κακό. Το μετανιώνω σαν πράξη. Όμως αισθάνομαι ανακούφιση, απελευθερώθηκα».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Stories 27.12.2023

Η τρομερή, καπιταλιστική παραβολή των «Λαχανόπαιδων»

1983 - Η καταναλωτική μανία των «Λαχανόπαιδων» άφησε δεκάδες αγοραστές τραυματισμένους. Ένα νέο ντοκιμαντέρ, το «Billion Dollar Babies», δείχνει πώς ένα προϊόν της λαϊκής τέχνης των Απαλαχίων οργάνωσε το σχέδιο για όλη την τρέλα χριστουγεννιάτικων παιχνιδιών που θα ακολουθούσε.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Super League: Κεκλεισμένων ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ και ΠΑΟΚ-Παναθηναϊκός. Με κόσμο το ΠΑΟΚ-Ολυμπιακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.12.2023

Super League: Κεκλεισμένων ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ και ΠΑΟΚ-Παναθηναϊκός. Με κόσμο το ΠΑΟΚ-Ολυμπιακός

Βάσει του προγράμματος της Super League το ντέρμπι του ΠΑΟΚ με τον Ολυμπιακό θα γίνει με κόσμο αφού θα έχουν αρθεί τα μέτρα για τα γήπεδα. Πότε ορίστηκε εμβόλιμη αγωνιστική…

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Καλύβια: «Δεν ξέρω πόσες φορές τον μαχαίρωσα – Μου έλεγε, γιατί με σκοτώνεις;» Η απολογία του 16χρονου
Καλύβια 27.12.2023

«Δεν ξέρω πόσες φορές τον μαχαίρωσα - Μου έλεγε, γιατί με σκοτώνεις;» - Σοκάρει η απολογία του 16χρονου

Ο ανήλικος υποστήριξε στην απολογία του ότι τον κακοποιούσε συστηματικά ο πατέρας του τονίζοντας: «Αυτό που έκανα είναι κακό. Το μετανιώνω σαν πράξη. Όμως αισθάνομαι ανακούφιση, απελευθερώθηκα».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Η τρομερή, καπιταλιστική παραβολή των «Λαχανόπαιδων»
Stories 27.12.2023

Η τρομερή, καπιταλιστική παραβολή των «Λαχανόπαιδων»

1983 - Η καταναλωτική μανία των «Λαχανόπαιδων» άφησε δεκάδες αγοραστές τραυματισμένους. Ένα νέο ντοκιμαντέρ, το «Billion Dollar Babies», δείχνει πώς ένα προϊόν της λαϊκής τέχνης των Απαλαχίων οργάνωσε το σχέδιο για όλη την τρέλα χριστουγεννιάτικων παιχνιδιών που θα ακολουθούσε.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου

