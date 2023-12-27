U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis Celebrates B’Day with Visit to Archbishop II Ieronymos

The U.S. Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, marked his birthday on December 26 with a special visit to Archbishop II Ieronymos of Athens in the company of his mother, Mrs. Eleni Tsunis.

The head of the Greek Orthodox Church warmly welcomed Ambassador Tsunis, taking the opportunity to extend heartfelt greetings for Tsunis’s birthday.

The distinguished guests, accompanied by Archbishop Ieronymos, paid a visit to the Gerontology Center “Agios Porphyrios” in Dilesi Boeotia in central Greece. This center, founded by Archbishop Ieronymos, provides care for the elderly.

The American Ambassador and Archbishop Ieronymos toured the Gerontology Center, gaining insights into the facilities and services offered to seniors in the community.

The meeting concluded with a meal hosted by Archbishop Ieronymos in honor of Ambassador Tsunis and his mother at the residence adjacent to the Gerontology Center.

It’s worth noting that Ambassador Tsunis spent the Christmas break in his hometown, the village of Platanos located in the Aitoloakarnania regional unit in mainland Greece.