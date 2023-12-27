Τετάρτη 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.12.2023 | 09:35
Μετωπική σύγκρουση δύο ΙΧ στα Χανιά - Στο νοσοκομείο ένας οδηγός
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.12.2023 | 08:59
Ανοίγουν σήμερα τα καταστήματα - Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν μέχρι την Πρωτοχρονιά
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.12.2023 | 06:55
Με υψηλές θερμοκρασίες και την Τετάρτη - Σε ποιες περιοχές θα βρέξει
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΡΑΣ
ΚΑΛΥΒΙΑ
ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 09:50

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Επικαιρότητα

Πέθανε ο Βόλφγκανγκ Σόιμπλε

Πέθανε ο Βόλφγκανγκ Σόιμπλε

Spotlight

Greece’s economic momentum is expected to continue in the new year, with GDP growth forecast to hover at 2.5%, modest by most respects but still higher than projections for other European and Eurozone economies.

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023.

The forecast for investments in the east Mediterranean country points to an increase of 15.1% in 2024, compared to an increase of 7.1% between 2022 and 2023. Mergers and acquisitions increased from 4.1 billion euros in 2020 to 10.4 billion euros in 2022, with market analysts saying the country has now shaken off its previous status as a “magnet” for purchases of NPL portfolios and is instead attracting more “real economy” capital. Since 2017, some 50 international transactions have been recorded in the NPL secondary sector, related to bundles of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 90 billion euros.

Some of the most prominent corporate investors in the country over the past few years include Amazon, Google and Microsoft, along with state investment funds.

Reforms
“A return of trading activity in capital markets in the second half of 2023 and the series of upcoming deals in subsequent quarters further strengthen Greece’s investment potential,” according to Dimitris Athanasopoulos, a founding partner of Axia Ventures Group, who spoke recently at a Capital Link investment conference in New York City.

“It’s particularly encouraging that a large part of Greece’s growth is based on capital investment, whereas concerns about the Eurozone economy remain there are fewer reservations about Greece, as it’s in a different part of the economic cycle,” Anastasios Astyfidis, the founder and CEO of Ambrosia Capital, underlined.

“In recent years, Greece has implemented a series of structural reforms with the aim of creating a more flexible and diversified economy, alongside greater competitiveness, all with the aim of sustainable growth,” Alex Fotakidis, a CVC partner and the head of CVC Greece, said.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Το… ανεξήγητο με τον Σάσα Βεζένκοφ (vids)
Μπάσκετ

Το… ανεξήγητο με τον Σάσα Βεζένκοφ (vids)

Ο Σάσα Βεζένκοφ έχει έναν δύσκολο μήνα στους Κινγκς, ο χρόνος συμμετοχής του έχει... φθίνει πολύ και ουσιαστικά είναι, για κάποιο ανεξήγητο λόγο, εκτός ροτέισον από τον Μπράουν.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επικαιρότητα

Πέθανε ο Βόλφγκανγκ Σόιμπλε

Πέθανε ο Βόλφγκανγκ Σόιμπλε

ΑΠΕ

Υπεράκτια αιολικά: Συμφωνία ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες με Κοπελούζο – Σαμαρά για το πάρκο ανοικτά της Αλεξανδρούπολης

Υπεράκτια αιολικά: Συμφωνία ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες με Κοπελούζο – Σαμαρά για το πάρκο ανοικτά της Αλεξανδρούπολης

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Τα deals που φεύγουν, οι αποκρατικοποιήσεις που έρχονται, και τι αποφασίζουν HELLENiQ ENERGY και Ελλάκτωρ

Τα deals που φεύγουν, οι αποκρατικοποιήσεις που έρχονται, και τι αποφασίζουν HELLENiQ ENERGY και Ελλάκτωρ

«Έτρωγε ληγμένο κρέας και κοιμόταν μόλις σκοτείνιαζε»

«Έτρωγε ληγμένο κρέας και κοιμόταν μόλις σκοτείνιαζε»

Αλλοδαπή μαφία: Φως σε 5 «συμβόλαια θανάτου» μέσω… Ολλανδίας

Αλλοδαπή μαφία: Φως σε 5 «συμβόλαια θανάτου» μέσω… Ολλανδίας

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Άδεια: Γιατί νιώθουμε κουρασμένοι ακόμα και στις διακοπές;

Άδεια: Γιατί νιώθουμε κουρασμένοι ακόμα και στις διακοπές;

Στην σκιά του πολέμου & της τρομοκρατικής απειλής γιορτάζονται τα φετινά Χριστούγεννα

Στην σκιά του πολέμου & της τρομοκρατικής απειλής γιορτάζονται τα φετινά Χριστούγεννα

Έτσι θα βοηθήσετε το παιδί να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του

Έτσι θα βοηθήσετε το παιδί να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του

Πόσο αποτελεσματικά είναι τα αντιγριπικά εμβόλια «νέας γενιάς»

Πόσο αποτελεσματικά είναι τα αντιγριπικά εμβόλια «νέας γενιάς»

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2023