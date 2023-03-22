Η περιοχή γύρω απο το σχολείο αποκλείστηκε – Τι αναφέρουν οι πρώτες πληροφορίες.

Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ, όταν, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για δύο τραυματίες που διακομίστηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Τρίχρονη σκότωσε με μια σφαίρα την 4χρονη αδελφή της - Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στο Τέξας

Η περιοχή γύρω από το σχολείο έχει αποκλειστεί.

Ο δράστης εκτιμάται πως έχει διαφύγει από το σημείο και είναι σε εξέλιξη οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του.

Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Μακελειό στο Αμβούργο - Τουλάχιστον 7 νεκροί σε ένοπλη επίθεση
Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr