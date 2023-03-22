Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ, όταν, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για δύο τραυματίες που διακομίστηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023