Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ, όταν, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ.
Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για δύο τραυματίες που διακομίστηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.
ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023
#SchoolShooting #Denver https://t.co/zbYGXDO5o5
— Emily Sugarloaf☮ (@ESugarloaf) March 22, 2023
Our reporter, @BenHN99, is at Denver East High School, where @DenverPolice is responding to a shooting. According to DPD, two victims have been transported to hospitals. We’ll report more information as it becomes available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/INz3PIgjvd
— Denver Westword (@denverwestword) March 22, 2023
Η περιοχή γύρω από το σχολείο έχει αποκλειστεί.
Ο δράστης εκτιμάται πως έχει διαφύγει από το σημείο και είναι σε εξέλιξη οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του.