In today’s Public Debt Management Agency (P.D.M.A.) 6-month interest bearing bond auction the yield reached 1.05%, while the requested amount was oversubscribed by 1.76 times.

In particular, according to an announcement by the PDMA, an auction of interest-bearing promissory notes with a duration of 26 weeks was held today, on an initial tender for 625 million euros. The yield stood at 1.05%. Total bids of 1,098 million euros were submitted, which exceeded the requested amount by 1.76 times, while the amount raised was 812.5 million euros.

The auction was conducted through Primary Dealers, and the settlement date is Friday, August 26, 2022.

Bids up to the auction amount were accepted, as well as non-competitive bids of €187.5 million.

According to the Rules of Operation of the Main Market Dealers, additional non-competitive offers of 30% of the auctioned amount may be submitted until Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12pm.

It is noted that no commission is paid during the auctions.