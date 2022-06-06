In collaboration with AGGELAKIS SA, a modern, vertically integrated poultry unit, with 60 years of presence in the Greek market, DEPA Commerce is moving forward, which through Fisikon is investing in the transition to “cleaner” movements.

In the framework of the cooperation with DEPA Commerce, AGGELAKIS SA will proceed to the gradual replacement of all its trucks, where possible, with vehicles that run on natural gas, in order to limit the negative impact of its activities on the environment.

As pointed out in the announcement of DEPA Commerce, natural gas remains the most economically affordable option, while at the same time it is the most environmentally friendly and efficient fuel, offering significant direct and indirect savings, as vehicles with CNG engines have less mechanical damage and maintenance needs.

DEPA Commerce has the largest nationwide network of gas stations with CNG Fisikon natural gas. Today, there are 23 Fisikon gas stations nationwide, while the network is constantly expanding.

The Chief Managing Director of CNG / LNG Gas & Remote Customers, Petros Panou, stressed that: That is why large companies that care about their environmental footprint and work with respect for the environment such as AGGELAKIS SA, take the big step and replace their fleet with vehicles that run on natural gas. By adopting gas propulsion, companies significantly reduce transportation costs and their environmental footprint, contributing to a better future. “