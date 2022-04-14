The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 57 COVID-19 deaths and 9,308 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours, indicating a notable decline in hospital admissions from previous days.

A total of 28,406 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded 3.22mn infections (49 percent men) since the start of the pandemic, with a daily increase of 0.3 percentage points.

COVID reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY recorded 176 COVID-19 reinfections, and it is estimated that there have been a total of 119,722 (3.6 percent of the total number of infections)

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 334 intubated COVID-19 patients (64.7 percent men), with a median age of 70 years old, and 92.5 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 54.79 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 45.21 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 245 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 20.71 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 307 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.