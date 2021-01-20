Στα παρακάτω βίντεο θα δείτε ορισμένες αστείες αλληλεπιδράσεις μεταξύ ζώων και ανθρώπων που πραγματικά προκαλούν νευρικό γέλιο.

Τα ζώα ως γνωστόν έχουν συναισθήματα και νοημοσύνη που ενδεχομένως διαφοροποιείται από αυτήν των ανθρώπων, χωρίς ωστόσο να σημαίνει αυτό ότι δε μπορούν να προκαλέσουν γέλιο θυμίζοντας ανθρώπινες συμπεριφορές και συγκρούσεις.

Το Twitter είναι το μέρος όπου τα πιο αστεία βίντεο που δείχνουν ζώα να τσακώνονται, να κυνηγάει το ένα το άλλο κλπ. σίγουρα εμφανίζονται παντού.

Βίντεο

«That’s not fair.. Why can’t I jump like that?» 🎥 Imgur OctopussSevenTwo /gallery/HFYBTgA pic.twitter.com/CLSHp4TFVt — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 20, 2021

Do you love me too? 🎥 2020andsimbaa pic.twitter.com/ieaVhrFb6X — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 20, 2021

The very nice guys are back. 🎥 Tiktok vizslaralph pic.twitter.com/4ZAQFYpjhA — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 20, 2021

This Balloon looks perfect. 🎥 Youtube Stern Du Tube pic.twitter.com/BMslXSwewH — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 19, 2021

When you wake up in the morning… 🎥 Youtube Funny Animals 2020 pic.twitter.com/0lHRLyTjCQ — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 7, 2021

«Hey guys.. How is the water? We are going now.» 🎥 Youtube Funny Animals pic.twitter.com/XFAbC4MmiI — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 18, 2021

«Dude, what’s wrong with you?» 🎥 Imgur /gallery/06LL9Le pic.twitter.com/MDRFeyLZpJ — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 10, 2021

Smart Goat 🎥 Youtube Stern Du Tube pic.twitter.com/fLR20mPcBk — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by the ‘Six Stinky Cats’) (@GorgeousPlanet_) January 16, 2021