Στα παρακάτω βίντεο θα δείτε ορισμένες αστείες αλληλεπιδράσεις μεταξύ ζώων και ανθρώπων που πραγματικά προκαλούν νευρικό γέλιο.

Τα ζώα ως γνωστόν έχουν συναισθήματα και νοημοσύνη που ενδεχομένως διαφοροποιείται από αυτήν των ανθρώπων, χωρίς ωστόσο να σημαίνει αυτό ότι δε μπορούν να προκαλέσουν γέλιο θυμίζοντας ανθρώπινες συμπεριφορές και συγκρούσεις.

Το Twitter είναι το μέρος όπου τα πιο αστεία βίντεο που δείχνουν ζώα να τσακώνονται, να κυνηγάει το ένα το άλλο κλπ. σίγουρα εμφανίζονται παντού.

Βίντεο

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο