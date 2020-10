View this post on Instagram

So happy to finally share these amazing images shot inside one of the most prestigious museums in the world, Galleria degli Uffizi, with Vogue Hong Kong @vogueHongKong! 🤗 I was invited by First Initiative Foundation (@fif.hk) to shoot next to some of Botticelli's most iconic works in order to celebrate "Botticelli and His Times – Masterworks from the Uffizi", an exhibition opening on the 23rd of October at the Hong Kong Museum of Art ✌️ Thanks to Michal Pudelka and all of Vogue's team that made this amazing dream come true!