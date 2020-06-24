Τέχνη μετά το lockdown: To αεροδρόμιο LaGuardia της Νέας Υόρκης ανανεώθηκε
Τα νέα έργα τέχνης που κοσμούν εδώ και λίγο καιρό το αεροδρόμιο LaGuardia στην Νέα Υόρκη σηματοδοτούν την επιστροφή στην κανονικότητα μετά το lockdown λόγω της πανδημίας του κοροναϊού
Τέσσερα site-specific έργα τέχνης κοσμούν εδώ και λίγο καιρό το αεροδρόμιο LaGuardia της Νέα Υόρκης, σηματοδοτώντας την επιστροφή στους γνωστούς ρυθμούς της μητρόπολης μετά το lockdown λόγω της πανδημίας.
Τα έργα των Sarah Zee, Laura Owens, Sabine Hornig και Jeppe Hein -οι δημιουργοί επιλέγησαν από μια αρχική ομάδα 25 καλλιτεχνών από 11 χώρες- παραγγέλθηκαν από το LaGuardia Gateway Partners και το Public Art Fund.
Jeppe Hein, All Your Wishes, 2020 [balloons] Jeppe Hein, All Your Wishes, 2020 [benches] PVD coated stainless steel Commissioned by LaGuardia Gateway Partners in partnership with Public Art Fund for LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B Photo: Nicholas Knight, Courtesy of the artist; LaGuardia Gateway Partners; Public Art Fund, NY; 303 GALLERY, NY; KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin; Galleri Nicolai Wallner, Copenhagen. Laura Owens, I 🍕NY, 2020 Handmade glazed ceramic tiles and grout Commissioned by LaGuardia Gateway Partners in partnership with Public Art Fund for LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B Courtesy of the artist; Gavin Brown's Enterprise, New York, Rome; Sadie Coles HQ, London; and Galerie Gisela Capitan, Cologne Photo: Tom Powel Imaging Sarah Sze, Shorter than the Day, 2020 Powder coated aluminum and steel Commissioned by LaGuardia Gateway Partners in partnership with Public Art Fund for LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B Photo: Nicholas Knight, Courtesy of the artist; LaGuardia Gateway Partners; Public Art Fund, NY; © Sarah Sze
Το έργο «Shorter than the Day» -αναφορά στο ποίημα της Έμιλι Ντίκινσον «Because I could not stop for Death»- είναι ένα γλυπτό βάρους πέντε τόνων και κρεμάστηκε από την οροφή ενός αίθριου στο Terminal B του αεροδρομίου.
"Shorter Than the Day," an ambitious site-specific installation by NY-based artist #SarahSze, was unveiled today at LaGuardia Airport. Suspended from the ceiling, the monumental, yet ethereal, work is comprised of an intricate constellation of over 900 photographs. Taken over the course of a day, each one captures a snapshot of the sky above NYC. Commissioned by LaGuardia Gateway Partners in partnership with @publicartfund, Sze's work, along with permanent large-scale works by leading contemporary artists – Laura Owens, Sabine Hornig, and Jeppe Hein – are installed throughout the Arrivals and Departures Hall of the new Terminal B, reimagining this gateway to the city.
Στη σφαιρική κατασκευή, η με έδρα τη Νέα Υόρκη Sarah Zee αιχμαλωτίζει τη λαμπρότητα της ατμόσφαιρας: το έργο αλλάζει από φωτεινό γαλάζιο πρωινό σε ένα ζωηρόχρωμο δειλινό και στις πλούσιες αποχρώσεις της νύχτας, μέσα από σχεδόν 1.000 φωτογραφίες του ουρανού.
Φωτογραφίες οι οποίες έχουν πιαστεί με κλιπ στον αλουμινένιο και χαλύβδινο σκελετό και αποκαλύπτονται καθώς ο θεατής περιφέρεται γύρω από το γλυπτό.
Το ψηφιδωτό της Laura Owens είναι ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα μωσαϊκά στον κόσμο: με 625.000 κεραμικές ψηφίδες, καλύπτει μια επιφάνεια 2.322,5 τετραγωνικών μέτρων, σχεδόν όλο το μήκος της αίθουσας αναχωρήσεων στο Terminal B.
Dozens of colourful and reflective balloon-shaped steel sculptures are distributed throughout La Guardia Airport's Terminal B, as if released into the air and allowed to float to the ceiling in defiance of gravity. Dispersed around every corner like a fairy-tale breadcrumb trail, the brilliantly playful balloons invite viewers to look skyward and embrace their sense of wonder. At floor level, three witty and whimsical bench sculptures reinvent a familiar form of public seating, turning a functional object into a lyrical and evocative work of art. The bright red benches curve, loop, and twist to form an irresistible invitation to spontaneous expression and social connection. Providing for a moment of respite to countless travellers, the benches offer new perspectives on ourselves, each other, and the spaces we have in common. The two forms of 'social sculpture' installed in Terminal B were conceived with a sincere intent: to spark joy, alter perceptions, open the viewer to new experiences, and create the conditions that foster moments of empathy and fellowship amidst the hustle of a busy transit hub.
Σε φόντο γαλάζιου ουρανού, υπάρχουν 80 εικόνες ταυτόσημες με τη Νέα Υόρκη, όπως ένα κομμάτι πίτσα, το Άγαλμα της Ελευθερίας, η κάρτα για το μετρό MTA MetroCard.
Η επωνυμία της σύνθεσης είναι «I [emoji κομμάτι πίτσα] ΝΥ» και στα εγκαίνια ο κυβερνήτης της Νέας Υόρκης Άντριου Κουόμο βρήκε την ευκαιρία να αστειευτεί.
«Στ’ αλήθεια, το έργο τέχνης σου κόβει την ανάσα. Στην πραγματικότητα, εγώ ο ίδιος έβαλα τις ψηφίδες. Τις έβαλα τα σαββατιάτικα απογεύματά μου και τα βράδια και στον ελεύθερο χρόνο μου. Είναι κομμάτι της ιταλικής κληρονομιάς μου.
Έβαλα τα πλακάκια στο μπάνιο μου, έβαλα τα πλακάκια στην κουζίνα μου πίσω από τον νεροχύτη και τον φούρνο – αυτό εδώ ήταν λίγο μεγαλύτερο αλλά χαίρομαι που τα κατάφερα» είπε, στη συνέντευξη Τύπου.
LaGuardia Airport Just unveiled: #SarahSze's ambitious installation for LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B. Commissioned by LaGuardia Gateway Partners in partnership with @publicartfund, Sze's work, Shorter than the Day, will be permanently on view at Terminal B from Saturday 13 June 2020.⠀ ⠀ Appearing to float in midair, this monumental spherical installation evokes the passage of time through an intricate constellation of hundreds of photographs. Each one captures a snapshot of the sky above New York City taken over the course of a day. Collectively, they chart a cyclical journey from the yellow of dawn to the blues of daylight, through sunset's orange, and midnight's violet. Sze's globe is irregular and reveals more of itself as we move around it.⠀ ⠀ The title Shorter Than the Day is a meditation on permanence and transience that embodies the essence of the Emily Dickinson poem for which it is named. Sze gives form to the idea expressed in the poem's evocative line: 'We passed the Setting Sun– / Or rather–He passed Us–'⠀ ⠀ The work is viewable from the Departures level and extends through a cutout in the floor down to the Arrivals level baggage claim where it appears to float above viewers' heads.⠀ ⠀ 'I really want it to be almost like a mirage,' Sze tells The New York Times, of her intention that the work appear delicate and fragile. 'It's always been really interesting to do public art that way because it requires so much of the opposite.'
πηγή: ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ
