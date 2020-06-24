View this post on Instagram

It’s a whole new world at @lgaairport with the complete overhaul of Terminal B, now open! The sparkling new terminal spans four floors and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, new body scanning equipment, mid-century modern furnishings, NYC–inspired art installations and popular NYC restaurant and retail outposts, donning a new reputation in world class travel. #AWholeNewLGA #LGA #nyc #nypr #nycarchitecture #nycdesign #travel #globaltrends #design #architecture #thebigapple #laguardiaairport #traveltuesday #globaltravel #destination @tanyabonakdargallery @jeppehein @atelier_sabine_hornig @juniorscheesecake @elizabarnyc