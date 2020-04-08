Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου στο κέντρο της γερμανικής πρωτεύουσας, όπου πραγματοποιούνται εκτεταμένες εργασίες στο πλαίσιο της ανακατασκευής του, ανακοίνωσε η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία.

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική έχει τραυματιστεί ένα άτομο.

Ογδόντα πυροσβέστες έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο.

