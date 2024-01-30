Τρίτη 30 Ιανουαρίου 2024
30.01.2024 | 14:03
Κτηνοτρόφος εντοπίστηκε νεκρός στη στάνη του
30.01.2024 | 13:08
Σοκ στο Διδυμότειχο - Πέθανε βρέφος δύο μηνών
30.01.2024 | 10:38
Σφαγή σε νοσοκομείο στη Δυτική Όχθη - Ισραηλινοί με πολιτικά εκτέλεσαν Παλαιστινίους
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 12:08

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
According to Bloomberg’s latest ranking of minimum wages among 27 EE countries, Greece secures the 13th position, while Luxembourg claims the top spot with a minimum wage of 2,571 euros. Bloomberg’s calculation method, based on 14 salaries divided by 12, places Greece’s minimum wage at 910 euros.

A recent Eurofound report signals a positive shift in 2024, showcasing a reversal in the trend of diminishing purchasing power observed in early 2023. The year’s wage increases, particularly for low-wage workers, have outpaced inflation since 2022, narrowing the gap with median earners.

Eurofound’s preliminary analysis spans 22 EE nations, offering insights into the latest minimum wage rates and projecting the real value of increases. The report compares changes in national minimum wages from January 2023 to January 2024, considering the annual inflation rate up to December 2023.

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements. Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s minimum wage reached 2,570.93 euros for unskilled workers by late September, with skilled workers seeing an increase to 3,085.11 euros after an automatic inflation-driven wage adjustment.

Source: tovima.com
Ευχάριστα νέα για Μπαρτζώκα – Πότε επιστρέφει ο Φαλ…
Μπάσκετ

Ευχάριστα νέα για Μπαρτζώκα – Πότε επιστρέφει ο Φαλ…

Η αποθεραπεία του Μουσταφά Φαλ πηγαίνει πολύ καλά και αναμένεται να επιστρέψει πιο νωρίς από ότι περίμεναν στον Ολυμπιακό.

Ομόλογα

ΟΔΔΗΧ: Ανοιξε το βιβλίο προσφορών για το νέο δεκαετές – Πού διαμορφώνεται το επιτόκιο

ΟΔΔΗΧ: Ανοιξε το βιβλίο προσφορών για το νέο δεκαετές – Πού διαμορφώνεται το επιτόκιο

Χριστοφιλοπούλου: Έφυγα από το ΠΑΣΟΚ γιατί απογοητεύτηκα – Η αντιπολίτευση του Ανδρουλάκη είναι του 1980

«Τα τελευταία τρία χρόνια έχω απογοητευτεί από τον χώρο τον οποίο υποστήριξα για πάρα πολύ καιρό, το ΠΑΣΟΚ δηλαδή», είπε η Εύη Χριστοφιλοπούλου

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στο περίμενε για την απόφαση Σκρέκα, η διαφθορά και τι ζητά ο ΣΕΒ, το déjà vu Χατζηδάκη και τι γύρευε στο Κάιρο η Σδούκου

Στο περίμενε για την απόφαση Σκρέκα, η διαφθορά και τι ζητά ο ΣΕΒ, το déjà vu Χατζηδάκη και τι γύρευε στο Κάιρο η Σδούκου

Αναδρομικά 52 μηνών σε 20.000 συνταξιούχους

Αναδρομικά 52 μηνών σε 20.000 συνταξιούχους

Μεσογαίας Νικόλαος: Ο πρώην αστροφυσικός που έγινε διώκτης των γάμων ομοφύλων

Μεσογαίας Νικόλαος: Ο πρώην αστροφυσικός που έγινε διώκτης των γάμων ομοφύλων

Ζητούνται 4 λαμπαδηδρόμοι για το Ναύπλιο

Ζητούνται 4 λαμπαδηδρόμοι για το Ναύπλιο

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Kαφές: Πώς να τονωθείτε χωρίς αυτόν

Kαφές: Πώς να τονωθείτε χωρίς αυτόν

Διαβήτης: Ποια τα συμπτώματα και τι συμβαίνει με τους ασθενείς που δεν βρίσκουν το φάρμακο

Διαβήτης: Ποια τα συμπτώματα και τι συμβαίνει με τους ασθενείς που δεν βρίσκουν το φάρμακο

Παιδιά: Οι χυμοί φρούτων συνδέονται με αύξηση βάρους

Παιδιά: Οι χυμοί φρούτων συνδέονται με αύξηση βάρους

Τα εντυπωσιακά γκράφιτι της Αθήνας

Τα εντυπωσιακά γκράφιτι της Αθήνας

  Νάγκετς – Μπακς 113-107: Ο… τριπλός Γιόκιτς νίκησε τον Γιάννη
    ΝΒΑ 30.01.2024

    Ο… τριπλός Γιόκιτς νίκησε τον Γιάννη (113-107)

    Οι Ντένβερ Νάγκετς επικράτησαν με σκορ 113-107 των Μιλγουόκι Μπακς χάρη στον εκπληκτικό Νίκολα Γιόκιτς που είχε triple double – Δεν έφτανε ο… διπλός Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

