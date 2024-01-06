Σάββατο 06 Ιανουαρίου 2024
06.01.2024
Βρέθηκε 9χρονο παιδί κλειδωμένο σε 2 τ.μ - Συνελήφθησαν οι γονείς του
06.01.2024
Φωτιά στο Χειμαδιό Ηλείας – Στο σημείο πνέουν ισχυροί άνεμοι
06.01.2024
Μπαράζ ρίψεων ρουκετών στο βόρειο Ισραήλ από τη Χεζμπολάχ
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Διεθνή

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Οι τάσεις των καταναλωτών και η νέα απειλή για τα μεγάλα brands

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Οι τάσεις των καταναλωτών και η νέα απειλή για τα μεγάλα brands

Spotlight

he number of new registered businesses in Greece was the highest ever since relevant data started being compiled, according to the General Commercial Register (G.E.MI.).

An additional encouraging sign of the positive sentiment in the market is that the rate of new business startups outpaced closures for 2023, as per the weekly bulletin released by the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The numbers revealed that the Maritime and shipbuilding sectors stood out prominently, as 38 new businesses were established at the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (Helmepa).

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer.

Thus, the balance of business startups and closures improved by 30.9% in 2023. Overall, an additional 37,004 new business entities were added last year.

Private companies and one-person ventures were the most popular startups, while limited companies (Ltd) garnered the least interest.
The best performance in terms of geographical regions, about startup-closure ratio, was achieved by the Southern Aegean with +235%, followed by Western Greece (+107.3%), the Ionian Islands (+75.4%), Epirus (+37.3%), and the Southern Aegean region (+34.4%). On the other hand, Western Macedonia had the worst performance.

Source: tovima.com

Το μεγάλο όπλο του Ολυμπιακού τώρα που η μπάλα «καίει»
Το μεγάλο όπλο του Ολυμπιακού τώρα που η μπάλα «καίει»

Οι «ερυθρόλευκοι» πέτυχαν τον στόχο τους και ένα στοιχείο που τους βοήθησε πολύ, είναι η μαχητικότητα που έβγαλαν απέναντι σε μια πολύ δύσκολη αντίπαλο, όπως η Μονακό

Διεθνή

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Οι τάσεις των καταναλωτών και η νέα απειλή για τα μεγάλα brands

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Οι τάσεις των καταναλωτών και η νέα απειλή για τα μεγάλα brands

Διεθνή

Ρωσία: Η «παράξενη» συμπεριφορά των δεξαμενόπλοιων με ρωσικό πετρέλαιο [γράφημα]

Ρωσία: Η «παράξενη» συμπεριφορά των δεξαμενόπλοιων με ρωσικό πετρέλαιο [γράφημα]

Ρωσικό σχέδιο 06.01.2024

Πώς ο Πούτιν στριμώχνει τις ΗΠΑ στη γωνία για την Ουκρανία;

Η σκληρή συνειδητοποίηση έρχεται καθώς αυξάνονται οι φόβοι στην Ουάσιγκτον ότι ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα διακόψει τη βοήθεια προς την Ουκρανία, σε περίπτωση που αναλάβει εκ νέου τον Λευκό Οίκο

English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Πώς ο Πούτιν στριμώχνει τις ΗΠΑ στη γωνία για την Ουκρανία;
Ρωσικό σχέδιο 06.01.2024

Πώς ο Πούτιν στριμώχνει τις ΗΠΑ στη γωνία για την Ουκρανία;

Η σκληρή συνειδητοποίηση έρχεται καθώς αυξάνονται οι φόβοι στην Ουάσιγκτον ότι ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα διακόψει τη βοήθεια προς την Ουκρανία, σε περίπτωση που αναλάβει εκ νέου τον Λευκό Οίκο

