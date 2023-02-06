Τα βραβεία Grammys για το 2023 επέστρεψαν χθες βράδυ στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες για πρώτη φορά από το 2020, με τον Trevor Noah στην τρίτη του θητεία ως οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς.

Οι κατηγορίες ήταν συνολικά 91 και τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (9) τις είχε η Beyonce, η οποία έγραψε ιστορία, κερδίζοντας το 32ο βραβείο της καριέρας της. Η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια έγινε η καλλιτέχνιδα με τα περισσότερα Grammys από οποιονδήποτε άλλο στην ιστορία του θεσμού.

Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Οι υπόλοιπες υποψηφιότητες

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die