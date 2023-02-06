Τα βραβεία Grammys για το 2023 επέστρεψαν χθες βράδυ στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες για πρώτη φορά από το 2020, με τον Trevor Noah στην τρίτη του θητεία ως οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς.

Οι κατηγορίες ήταν συνολικά 91 και τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (9) τις είχε η Beyonce, η οποία έγραψε ιστορία, κερδίζοντας το 32ο βραβείο της καριέρας της. Η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια έγινε η καλλιτέχνιδα με τα περισσότερα Grammys από οποιονδήποτε άλλο στην ιστορία του θεσμού.

Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Οι υπόλοιπες υποψηφιότητες
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Judy Collins – Spellbound
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

TAGS:
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Η δημιουργία των Måneskin: Πώς τέσσερις 20αρηδες Ιταλοί έγιναν το μεγαλύτερο ροκ συγκρότημα της εποχής ➤ Ο Sam Smith γίνεται το απόλυτο queer icon και οι haters δεν μπορούν να το διαχειριστούν ➤ Rockwave Festival 2023: Nέα ονόματα στο εντυπωσιακό lineup
Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr