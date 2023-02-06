Τα βραβεία Grammys για το 2023 επέστρεψαν χθες βράδυ στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες για πρώτη φορά από το 2020, με τον Trevor Noah στην τρίτη του θητεία ως οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς.
Οι κατηγορίες ήταν συνολικά 91 και τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (9) τις είχε η Beyonce, η οποία έγραψε ιστορία, κερδίζοντας το 32ο βραβείο της καριέρας της. Η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια έγινε η καλλιτέχνιδα με τα περισσότερα Grammys από οποιονδήποτε άλλο στην ιστορία του θεσμού.
Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best country album
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best global music performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
Best rap performance
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Best metal performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Turnstile – Blackout
Best rock performance
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best rock album
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Οι υπόλοιπες υποψηφιότητες
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die