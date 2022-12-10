Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στη Δρέσδη, όπου εκτυλίσσεται ομηρία πολιτών σε εμπορικό κέντρο.

Η εφημερίδα Bild μεταδίδει ότι ο ένοπλος έχει σκοτώσει τουλάχιστον ένα άτομο. Η αστυνομία ωστόσο δεν επιβεβαιώνει κανέναν θάνατο. Σύμφωνα με άλλες πληροφορίες, το άτομο που πυροβολήθηκε και σκοτώθηκε είναι 70χρονη γυναίκα.

Διαβάστε επίσης: Εφιάλτης για 22χρονη στα Πατήσια: Την κρατούσαν όμηρο και προσπάθησαν να τη βιάσουν

Σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά μέσα, ο ένοπλος αρχικά αποπειράθηκε να εισέλθει στο κτήριο του τοπικού ραδιοφωνικού σταθμού Radio Dresden και στη συνέχεια κατευθύνθηκε προς το εμπορικό κέντρο Altmarktgalerie.

JUST IN: #BNNGermany Reports. On Saturday morning, police evacuated a shopping centre in Dresden, eastern Germany, amid reports of an armed man taking hostages.#Germany #Crime pic.twitter.com/J0YL3U5rLb — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 10, 2022

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται επιχείρηση της αστυνομίας. Σύμφωνα με τη DW, οι αστυνομικές δυνάμεις είναι ισχυρές και έχουν εκκενώσει εδώ και ώρα το εμπορικό κέντρο.

Παράλληλα απομάκρυναν τους πάντες από τη χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά Striezelmarkt που βρίσκεται κοντά στο σημείο. Η αγορά έκλεισε και ζητήθηκε από τον κόσμο να παραμείνει μακριά.

#Breaking: Just in – Reports of an active hostage situation at an shopping center in the old town of #Dresden, #Germany, reports of special police unit on the site, and German police telling people not to come close to the site. pic.twitter.com/Ej25Nb6Z4c — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 10, 2022

Hostage situation at Radio Dresden, Germany German police ask citizens to avoid inner city An armed man (40) first killed a woman (70). Then rushed to a radio station. He then fled to a drugstore.

There he is said to have taken hostages.#Germany #German pic.twitter.com/0RbVuI38Gs — KNN News World (@KNN_NEWS_) December 10, 2022

An armed man has taken people hostage in a shopping center in the eastern German city of Dresden, police confirmed. https://t.co/Mhc5xnEx68 — DW News (@dwnews) December 10, 2022