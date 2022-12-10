Η Bild κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον έναν νεκρό

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στη Δρέσδη, όπου εκτυλίσσεται ομηρία πολιτών σε εμπορικό κέντρο.

Η εφημερίδα Bild μεταδίδει ότι ο ένοπλος έχει σκοτώσει τουλάχιστον ένα άτομο. Η αστυνομία ωστόσο δεν επιβεβαιώνει κανέναν θάνατο. Σύμφωνα με άλλες πληροφορίες, το άτομο που πυροβολήθηκε και σκοτώθηκε είναι 70χρονη γυναίκα.

Σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά μέσα, ο ένοπλος αρχικά αποπειράθηκε να εισέλθει στο κτήριο του τοπικού ραδιοφωνικού σταθμού Radio Dresden και στη συνέχεια κατευθύνθηκε προς το εμπορικό κέντρο Altmarktgalerie.

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται επιχείρηση της αστυνομίας. Σύμφωνα με τη DW, οι αστυνομικές δυνάμεις είναι ισχυρές και έχουν εκκενώσει εδώ και ώρα το εμπορικό κέντρο.

Παράλληλα απομάκρυναν τους πάντες από τη χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά Striezelmarkt που βρίσκεται κοντά στο σημείο. Η αγορά έκλεισε και ζητήθηκε από τον κόσμο να παραμείνει μακριά.

