Νέα ανησυχία για τα πυρηνικά στην Ουκρανία.

Αεροπορική επίθεση έγινε το βράδυ της Πέμπτης στο Χάρκοβο, κοντά στο Ινστιτούτο Φυσικής και Τεχνολογίας, το οποίο βρίσκεται στην περιοχή Πιατικάτκι.

Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές των ουκρανικών ΜΜΕ, φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε hostel στη συγκεκριμένη περιοχή.

Θυμίζουμε ότι στο Ινστιτούτο υπάρχει μικρός πυρηνικός αντιδραστήρας που χρησιμοποιείται για ερευνητικούς λόγους.

