Αεροπορική επίθεση έγινε το βράδυ της Πέμπτης στο Χάρκοβο, κοντά στο Ινστιτούτο Φυσικής και Τεχνολογίας, το οποίο βρίσκεται στην περιοχή Πιατικάτκι.
Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές των ουκρανικών ΜΜΕ, φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε hostel στη συγκεκριμένη περιοχή.
🔥 🔥 The hostel in Pyatikhatki is on fire!!#Ukraine #Russia #Kyiv #Odessa #Kharkiv #TPYXA #TPYXAEnglish pic.twitter.com/UCaYvEUBzp
«⚡In Kharkiv (Ukraine), an air strike was carried out this evening on the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, located in Pyatikhatki.
Interior Minister Advisor Anton Herashchenko clarifies that sources of radiation used for scientific purposes are also located there. pic.twitter.com/5ILmTNfcni
Fire at Pyatikhatki. This is the territory of the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology (an experimental nuclear reactor is located there).#CloseTheSky #UkraineWar #StopRussia #Radiations pic.twitter.com/qhGt82daFs
Θυμίζουμε ότι στο Ινστιτούτο υπάρχει μικρός πυρηνικός αντιδραστήρας που χρησιμοποιείται για ερευνητικούς λόγους.
In Kharkiv, at 9:30 p.m., an air strike was launched against the #Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, located in Pyatikhatki.
The very same place where the neutron was first discovered in #Europe in 1930.#StopRussia #StopWarInUkraine #StopRussianAgression #StopPutin
