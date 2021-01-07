Μαύρη μέρα για τις ΗΠΑ και για τη Δημοκρατία με την εισβολή των υποστηρικτών του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ μέσα στο Καπιτώλιο με αποτέλεσμα να ακυρωθεί η εκλογή του Τζο Μπάιντεν.

Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες ζουν μια από τις μελανότερες σελίδες στην ιστορία τους με ευθύνη του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ο οποίος επέλεξε να στήσει σκηνικό εμφυλίου αντί να αποδεχθεί την ήττα του και να λειτουργήσουν οι θεσμοί.

Μια γυναίκα έχασε τη ζωή της στα επεισόδια αλλά και αρκετοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί έπειτα από την εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο. Ολόκληρη η Εθνική Φρουρά της Ουάσινγκτον ενεργοποιήθηκε από το υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ προκειμένου να αντιμετωπιστεί η εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο.

Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό την εισβολή και την εκκένωση του Καπιτωλίου.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ ΗΠΑ – Γερουσιαστής Κάθι Μακμόρις Ρότζερς : «Πρόεδρε πρέπει να βάλεις τέλος σ’ αυτή την τρέλα – Χάνει όλους τους συνεργάτες του ο Τραμπ» ➤ ΗΠΑ : Ισχυρά επιχειρηματικά λόμπι καλούν τον Τραμπ να «βάλει τέλος στο χάος» ➤ Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο με τη στιγμή των πυροβολισμών μέσα στο Καπιτώλιο