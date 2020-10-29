Η Ουαλία είναι χώρα που αποτελεί μέρος του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και της νήσου της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας. Βρίσκεται στο νοτιοδυτικό τμήμα της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας και συνορεύει ανατολικά με την Αγγλία, νότια με το Κανάλι του Μπρίστολ (Môr Hafren) και δυτικά και βόρεια με την Ιρλανδική θάλασσα.

Η πρωτεύουσα της Ουαλίας είναι η μεγαλύτερη πόλη της, το Κάρντιφ, από το 1955. Το αγγλικό όνομα Wales προέρχεται από τη γερμανική λέξη Walha, που σημαίνει ξένος, αλλότριος.

Οι Ουαλοί αυτοαποκαλούνται «Cymry» στα Ουαλικά, το οποίο πιθανότατα σήμαινε συμπατριώτες, και το οποίο εντοπιζόταν στην ουαλική λογοτεχνία παράλληλα με τον όρο Brythoniaid.

Και οι δυο όροι χρησιμοποιούνταν όχι μόνο για τους κατοίκους της Ουαλίας, αλλά γενικά για τους ομιλητές της βρυθονικής γλώσσας και τους απογόνους τους, που έμεναν στο «Βορρά».

Τα τοπωνύμια Cymru και Κάμπρια (Cumbria) προέρχονται από την ίδια ρίζα. Οι Άγγλοι, οι Σάξωνες και οι Γιούτοι αποκαλούνται στα ουαλικά Saeson (Σάξωνες), σύμφωνα με τοel.wikipedia.org.

