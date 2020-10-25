Οι Άλπεις είναι σύστημα οροσειρών στην Ευρώπη και εκτείνονται από την Αυστρία και την Σλοβενία στα ανατολικά, μέσω της Ιταλίας, της Ελβετίας, του Λίχτενσταϊν και της Γερμανίας έως την Γαλλία στα δυτικά. Η λέξη Άλπεις σημαίνει βουνά.

Η ψηλότερη κορυφή των Άλπεων είναι το Μον Μπλαν (Mont Blanc) με 4.810 μέτρα στα Γαλλοϊταλικά σύνορα. Το σύστημα δημιουργήθηκε σε δεκάδες εκατομμύρια χρόνια από τη σύγκρουση της Ευρωπαϊκής με την Αφρικανική τεκτονική πλάκα, η οποία δημιούργησε τις Αλπικές πτυχώσεις και οδήγησε στο σχηματισμό του συστήματος, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

Δείτε τις εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από χρήστες του Twitter που θα σας ταξιδέψουν.

