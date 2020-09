View this post on Instagram

Consent is not the short skirt "begging for it" or the long one "daring you to try" Consent is not the poor 5 year old child who doesn't know what you're doing Consent is not the girl alone at night Consent is not cleavage Consent is not her drunkenness Consent is not "because she's my girlfriend/wife" Consent is not the fact she "came visiting" Consent is not the "real man supposed to enjoy it" Consent isn't NO It isn't STOP It isn't even her terrified silence It isn't the discomfort and fear in her eyes Because what could be "5 minutes for you is a lifetime to them" Please let us know what consent really is @feminist @thehopegoroh @itsfeminism @standtoendrape @beafeministgirl #saynotorape #nomeansno #notconsent #wearetired #justiceforuwa #explore #endrapeculture