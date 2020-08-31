Τι συνέβη στην φετινή απονομή των μουσικών βραβείων MTV;
Η μεγάλη νικήτρια
H Lady Gaga κατάφερε να ξεχωρίσει στα φετινά βραβεία MTV Video Music Αwards, κερδίζοντας πέντε βραβεία, σε μια ξεχωριστή και… περίεργη βραδιά εξαιτίας του κορωνοϊού και των μέτρων ασφαλείας.
Η εκκεντρική τραγουδίστρια, που μέτρησε συνολικά εννέα υποψηφιότητες, εμφανίστηκε με μια πληθώρα από μάσκες στη διάρκεια της απονομής, αποσπώντας μεταξύ άλλων βραβεία για τον Καλλιτέχνη αλλά και το Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς.
Βραβεία MTV 2020: Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς
Video of the Year
The Weeknd – «Blinding Lights»
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
MTV Tri-Con Award
Lady Gaga
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – «Rain on Me»
Song of Summer
BLACKPINK – «How You Like That»
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – «Rain on Me»
Best Pop
BTS – «On»
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion – «Savage»
Best R&B
The Weeknd – «Blinding Lights»
Best K-Pop
BTS – «On»
Best Latin
Maulma ft. J Balvin – «Qué Pena»
Best Rock
Coldplay – «Orphans»
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly – «Bloody Valentine»
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – «Stuck With U»
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO – MTV Unplugged At Home
Video For Good
H.E.R. – «I Can’t Breathe»
Best Direction
Taylor Swift – «The Man» / Σκηνοθεσία: Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – «Rain On Me» / Φωτογραφία: Thomas Kloss
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus – «Mother’s Daughter» / Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Christian Stone
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa – «Physical» / Οπτικά Εφέ: EIGHTY4 & Mathematic
Best Choreography
BTS – «On» / Χορογραφία: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus – «Mother’s Daughter» / Μοντάζ: Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
Jason «Tik Tok Doc» Campbell
Δρ. Elvis Francois & Δρ. William Robinson – «Imagine»
Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – «Level Up»
Lori Marie Key – «Amazing Grace»
Δρ. Nate Wood – «Lean on Me»