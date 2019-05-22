Sex & The City

Η ιστορία ξεκινά με μια tutu, που αγοράστηκε για 5 δολάρια από την στιλίστρια Patricia Field, σε ένα κατάστημα με μεταχειρισμένα ρούχα στη Νέα Υόρκη. Από τότε, η Κάρι Μπράντσο, ο πιο επιδραστικός ρόλος της Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ, έχει γίνει ένα παγκόσμιο είδωλο μόδας και ίσως η πιο καλοντυμένη πρωταγωνίστρια σε τηλεοπτική σειρά. Η εμμονή της με τα παπούτσια του οίκου Manolo Blahnik, κατά τη διάρκεια των έξι σεζόν προβολής, απέδειξε πως η μόδα δεν είναι μόνο για τα εξώφυλλα των περιοδικών.

TO BELT OR NOT TO BELT 💕Behold! This is the Sistine Chapel of wacky Carrie looks. Love it or hate it, you cannot unsee this outfit. There are so many interesting elements at play. Firstly, a pink button-down shirt that was cut along the bustline by the wardrobe department, then layered over a knotted white undershirt. Then there’s the palm-print midi-skirt, the oversize knit clutch, and last but certainly not least: the green checkered belt, worn over SJP’s extremely toned abs. Oh, and did we mention that she’s wearing a sculptural headpiece that strongly resembles a tumbleweed? Say what you want, but we will defend this outfit until the day we die. Although we could have used a scene where Samantha says, “Honey, what the fuck are you wearing?” (S4/EP15) #CarrieBradshaw #AvantGarde #Belted #Conceptual #GOAT

Δυναστεία

Αν κάποιος έπρεπε να συνοψίσει σε μια εικόνα τη μόδα της δεκαετίας του 1980, θα ήταν αυτή της ηθοποιού Τζόαν Κόλινς που φορούσε οποιοδήποτε από τα πολλά φορέματα που δημιουργούσε ο σχεδιαστής Nolan Miller για τον χαρακτήρα της Charisse Alexis Carrington Colby, στην τηλεοπτική σειρά που αρχικά είχε προϋπολογισμό της τάξεως των 35.000 δολαρίων την εβδομάδα.  Ο Miller  δημιούργησε μερικά από τα πιο εικονικά ρούχα στην ιστορία της τηλεόρασης και ξεκίνησε αδιαμφισβήτητα την τάση που ήθελε όλα τα σακάκια να συνοδεύονται από τεράστιες βάτες, αντιπροσωπευτικά του σχεδιασμού ισχύος της δεκαετίας του 1980.

Pose

Στο πρώτο επεισόδιο της νέας τηλεοπτικής σειράς Pose, ουσιαστικά είμαστε καλεσμένοι στο Met Gala. Μιας και στην πρώτη σκηνή το cast των χαρακτήρων – όλα τα μέλη της οικογένειας του House of Abundance – μπαίνει σε ένα μουσείο και ληστεύει βασιλικές φορεσιές που μοιάζουν σαν να έχουν βγει ακριβώς έξω από το παλάτι του Louis XIV. Αντί να περπατήσουν σε κάποιο κόκκινο χαλί, πηγαίνουν σε ένα χορό – συγκεκριμένα το είδος που έγινε εικονικό από την LGBTQ + κοινότητα της Νέας Υόρκης στη δεκαετία του ’80 και ’90. Αν δεν το έχετε δει βάλτο το στην λίστα αμέσως.

 

 

Η Νταντά

Όλοι αγαπούσαμε τις περιπέτειες της Φραν Φάιν, ο αξέχαστος ρόλος που ενσάρκωσε με επιτυχία η ηθοποιός Fran Drescher (επίσης συν-δημιουργός της σειράς), την ερωτική της σχέση με τον κ. Σέφιλντ και τις ξεκαρδιστικές ατάκες – δηλητήριο του φλεγματικού μπάτλερ, Νάιλς. Η αμερικανική σειρά «The Nanny», η οποία προβλήθηκε μεταξύ 1993 και 1999, μας προσέφερε αξέχαστες στιγμές μόδας της δεκαετίας του 90. Animal Print και μίνι φούστες σε πρώτο πλάνο μαζί με την πιο αξιολάτρευτη Εβραία γιαγιά όλης της Νέας Υόρκης. Γιαγιά Γιέτα, εξακολουθείς να είσαι το είδωλο μου!

 

Gossip Girl

Η σειρά εμφανίστηκε στους τηλεοπτικούς μας δέκτες μεταξύ του 2007 και του 2012, με σενάριο που βασίζεται στα βιβλία της Cecily von Ziegesar οφείλει μεγάλο μέρος της επιτυχίας του στο στυλ, το οποίο πραγματοποίησε ο Eric Daman (ο οποίος επίσης εργάστηκε στα κοστούμια για το Sex & the City). Η Blair Waldorf και η Serena van der Woodsen, ήταν κακομαθημένα κορίτσια βουτηγμένα στην ελίτ του Upper East Side, την πιο φίνα γειτονιά του Μανχάταν.Από τη δεύτερη σεζόν, όλοι οι οίκοι μάχονταν για να ντύσουν τους ηθοποιούς που έγιναν γρήγορα τα πιο κομψά πρόσωπα της βιομηχανίας.

