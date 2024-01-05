Παρασκευή 05 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.01.2024 | 12:51
«Σφάχτηκαν» υπουργοί και στρατιωτικοί στο Ισραήλ
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.01.2024 | 10:19
Τροχαίο με έναν νεκρό στην Ξάνθη
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.01.2024 | 08:32
Ένας νεκρός και τραυματίες από φωτιά σε νοσοκομείο
COVID
ΑΝΑΣΧΗΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
2024
PM Mitsotakis to Meet US Sec of State Blinken on Crete on Saturday
English edition 05 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 14:28

PM Mitsotakis to Meet US Sec of State Blinken on Crete on Saturday

The meeting will take place in person at the PM’s house in Chania, Crete and be followed by a working session

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Bank of America: Σχεδόν 123 δισ. έβαλαν στα ταμεία τους σε μία εβδομάδα οι επενδυτές της Wall Street

Bank of America: Σχεδόν 123 δισ. έβαλαν στα ταμεία τους σε μία εβδομάδα οι επενδυτές της Wall Street

Spotlight

The press office of Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced that he will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday on the island of Crete.

The announcement detailed that the meeting will take place in person at the PM’s house located in the western Crete seaside town of Chania, Crete.

According to the press office, the meeting will be followed by a working session which will include the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou, Director of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office Ambassador Anna-Maria Boura, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs and Public Diplomacy Aristotelia Peloni.

Headlines

Sports in

Back to back κορυφαίος αθλητής στη Βουλγαρία ο Βεζένκοφ
Μπάσκετ

Back to back κορυφαίος αθλητής στη Βουλγαρία ο Βεζένκοφ

Άλλη μία διάκριση για τον Σάσα Βεζένκοφ, αυτή τη φορά στην χώρα του

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Bank of America: Σχεδόν 123 δισ. έβαλαν στα ταμεία τους σε μία εβδομάδα οι επενδυτές της Wall Street

Bank of America: Σχεδόν 123 δισ. έβαλαν στα ταμεία τους σε μία εβδομάδα οι επενδυτές της Wall Street

Τράπεζες

Επιτόκια: Νέες αυξήσεις τον Νοέμβριο – Μεγάλωσε η ψαλίδα σε καταθέσεων και δανείων

Επιτόκια: Νέες αυξήσεις τον Νοέμβριο – Μεγάλωσε η ψαλίδα σε καταθέσεων και δανείων

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Το «πάρτι» στα ΜΗΣΥΦΑ, τα ντεπόν στο Θεό, το «φάντασμα» της Τρόικας και οι Χούθις

Το «πάρτι» στα ΜΗΣΥΦΑ, τα ντεπόν στο Θεό, το «φάντασμα» της Τρόικας και οι Χούθις

Ακίνητα: Μεγάλος αδελφός για τα αδήλωτα

Ακίνητα: Μεγάλος αδελφός για τα αδήλωτα

Η λατρεία των Αμερικανών για τη Σούδα

Η λατρεία των Αμερικανών για τη Σούδα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Γρίπη και κρυολόγημα: 4 φυσικοί τρόποι να τα αποφύγετε

Γρίπη και κρυολόγημα: 4 φυσικοί τρόποι να τα αποφύγετε

Παγώνη: «Να εμβολιαστούμε για την γρίπη» – Προσοχή σε γονείς με το άνοιγμα των σχολείων

Παγώνη: «Να εμβολιαστούμε για την γρίπη» – Προσοχή σε γονείς με το άνοιγμα των σχολείων

Παιδί: Πώς θα διαβάσει πιο εύκολα (και) μετά τις διακοπές;

Παιδί: Πώς θα διαβάσει πιο εύκολα (και) μετά τις διακοπές;

Πώς ο Λουκασένκο εξασφάλισε ισόβια ασυλία με μία υπογραφή

Πώς ο Λουκασένκο εξασφάλισε ισόβια ασυλία με μία υπογραφή

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

  • Η Nicole Scherzinger στο Μπρόντγουεϊ
    Fizz 05.01.2024

    Η Nicole Scherzinger στο Μπρόντγουεϊ

    Η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια Nicole Scherzinger θα κάνει το ντεμπούτο της στο Μπρόντγουεϊ, ερμηνεύοντας τη θρυλική ντίβα Νόρμα Ντέσμοντ στο μιούζικαλ «Sunset Boulevard»

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

English edition

English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Παρασκευή 05 Ιανουαρίου 2024