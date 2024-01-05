PM Mitsotakis to Meet US Sec of State Blinken on Crete on Saturday

The press office of Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced that he will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday on the island of Crete.

The announcement detailed that the meeting will take place in person at the PM’s house located in the western Crete seaside town of Chania, Crete.

According to the press office, the meeting will be followed by a working session which will include the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou, Director of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office Ambassador Anna-Maria Boura, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs and Public Diplomacy Aristotelia Peloni.