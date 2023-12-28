Πέμπτη 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.12.2023 | 10:45
Ο Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν διέταξε τον στρατό να ξεκινήσει τις πολεμικές προετοιμασίες
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.12.2023 | 07:15
Σε ποιες περιοχές θα βρέξει παραμονή και ανήμερα της Πρωτοχρονιάς
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΡΑΣ
ΚΑΛΥΒΙΑ
ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ
Winter Homes Market in Greece Sees Significant Downturn in Prices
English edition 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 14:25

Winter Homes Market in Greece Sees Significant Downturn in Prices

The forecast for the housing market in 2024 remains bleak, with no signs of improvement

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στους πωλητές τα ηνία

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στους πωλητές τα ηνία

Spotlight

In Mykonos, the average price per square meter for high-spec properties has now soared to €10,000, marking a staggering 166% increase from its previous high in 2008, which stood at €3,750 per square meter. However, in Arachova, known as the “winter Mykonos,” situated in the mountainous region of Boeotia, home prices tell a different story. Prices that were at €3,000 per square meter in 2008 have struggled to reach €1,600 per square meter today, reflecting a substantial decline of 47%.

According to a recent study conducted by certified appraisers at Geoaxis there is a significant and widespread decrease in asking prices for winter homes in prominent areas compared to their peak in 2008. Arachova, Agios Athanasios Pellas, Karpenisi, and Trikala Corinthias exhibit an average decline of 56%.

In specific areas, Agios Athanasios witnessed the most considerable reduction, plummeting from €3,301 per square meter in 2008 to €1,053 presently, marking a staggering 68% decrease. Karpenisi and Trikala Corinthias have seen prices drop to €1,008 per square meter (from €2,308) and €1,097 per square meter (from €2,250) respectively, indicating declines of 56% and 51%. Lastly, Arachova, which held prices at €3,000 per square meter in 2008, now struggles to reach €1,594, marking a 47% decrease.

Contrary to national trends where housing prices rose by an average of 11.9% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 (according to data from the Bank of Greece), winter home prices in Arachova, Boeotia, and Karpenisi, Evrytania, experienced a modest rise of 2.31% and 1.61%, respectively.
Prices remained stagnant in Agios Athanasios Pellas and Trikala Corinthias during this period.

Yiannis Xylas, founder and head of Geoaxis, highlighted, “The extremely positive summer season combined with high occupancy rates during all holidays and weekends this year has not translated into a trend regarding winter homes, resulting in no significant progress in values. The absence of an extended winter, high loan interest rates, and significant construction and energy costs are negatively impacting this particular market.”

The forecast for the housing market in 2024 remains bleak, with no signs of improvement. Factors like increased loan interest rates, soaring energy prices, and rising construction material costs, compounded by conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, continue to weigh down property values.

Expectations of further price drops are causing potential buyers to hesitate, adopting a cautious approach.

Despite significant price declines, thousands of homes remain unsold, with demand described as consistently weak by analysts. Developers who ventured into constructing luxury homes above 1,500 euros per square meter are now unable to attract buyers, even when selling below cost.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Αποκάλυψη in: Εγγραφο της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. ζητάει έκτακτα μέτρα ασφαλείας στην ΠΑΕ Παναθηναϊκος λόγω …απόλυσης Γιοβάνοβιτς
Σπορ

Αποκάλυψη in: Εγγραφο της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. ζητάει έκτακτα μέτρα ασφαλείας στην ΠΑΕ Παναθηναϊκος λόγω …απόλυσης Γιοβάνοβιτς

Στο έγγραφο γίνεται λόγος για «έντονο προβληματισμό των οπαδών του Παναθηναϊκού» κι επισυνάπτονται αναρτήσεις οπαδών της αθηναίικής ομάδας.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στους πωλητές τα ηνία

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στους πωλητές τα ηνία

Οικονομία

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Πράσινο φως από την Κομισιόν για 3,64 δισ. στην Ελλάδα

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Πράσινο φως από την Κομισιόν για 3,64 δισ. στην Ελλάδα

inStream

Τεχνολογία 28.12.2023

Πώς οι χάκερ εκμεταλλεύονται τις γιορτές

Η εορταστική περίοδος μετατρέπεται σε παιδική χαρά για τους χάκερ – Κατανόηση των κινδύνων και ενίσχυση της άμυνας κατά τη διάρκεια των γιορτών

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η αξία του deal ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. – Κοπελούζου, η σχέση Σαμαρά με το υπεράκτιο αιολικό της Αλεξανδρούπολης και η προίκα της ΑΕΕΑΠ Χανίων

Η αξία του deal ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. – Κοπελούζου, η σχέση Σαμαρά με το υπεράκτιο αιολικό της Αλεξανδρούπολης και η προίκα της ΑΕΕΑΠ Χανίων

Η αποκρυπτογράφηση και ο φόβος νέας επίθεσης

Η αποκρυπτογράφηση και ο φόβος νέας επίθεσης

Γιατί το θηριώδες «Gerald Ford» προτιμά τα Χανιά;

Γιατί το θηριώδες «Gerald Ford» προτιμά τα Χανιά;

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Κιλά: Γιατί πεινάω συνέχεια;

Κιλά: Γιατί πεινάω συνέχεια;

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

Παιδιά: Πόσα δώρα πρέπει να τους πάρουμε;

Παιδιά: Πόσα δώρα πρέπει να τους πάρουμε;

Γιατί το καρπούζι έγινε σύμβολο αλληλεγγύης στον Παλαιστινιακό λαό

Γιατί το καρπούζι έγινε σύμβολο αλληλεγγύης στον Παλαιστινιακό λαό

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Πώς οι χάκερ εκμεταλλεύονται τις γιορτές
Τεχνολογία 28.12.2023

Πώς οι χάκερ εκμεταλλεύονται τις γιορτές

Η εορταστική περίοδος μετατρέπεται σε παιδική χαρά για τους χάκερ – Κατανόηση των κινδύνων και ενίσχυση της άμυνας κατά τη διάρκεια των γιορτών

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Πέμπτη 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2023