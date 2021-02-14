Ο Καναδάς είναι χώρα της Βόρειας Αμερικής, η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη σε έκταση χώρα της γης. Βρέχεται ανατολικά από τον Ατλαντικό ωκεανό και δυτικά από τον Ειρηνικό ωκεανό. Νοτίως συνορεύει με τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής. Βορειοδυτικά συνορεύει με την Αλάσκα των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών και εκτείνεται στον Αρκτικό ωκεανό μέχρι τον Βόρειο Πόλο.

Ως πρώην αποικία της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας, είναι μέλος της Κοινοπολιτείας των Εθνών και τυπικώς κεφαλή της χώρας είναι η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β΄ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου. Ο Καναδάς έχει αναδειχθεί ως μια από τις πιο ειρηνικές, ανεπτυγμένες και πολυπολιτισμικές χώρες στον κόσμο.

Πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά είναι η Οττάβα. Εκεί έχουν την έδρα τους η Βουλή του Καναδά, το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο της χώρας, τα Υπουργεία καθώς και σχεδόν όλες οι καναδικές κυβερνητικές υπηρεσίες.

Ο Καναδάς είναι ουσιαστικά δημιούργημα Άγγλων και Γάλλων αποίκων που δεν θέλησαν να ακολουθήσουν την Αμερικανική Επανάσταση κατά του βρετανικού στέμματος. Εν αντιθέσει με τις ΗΠΑ, η ιστορία του Καναδά χαρακτηρίζεται από διαπραγματεύσεις, συνθήκες και συμβιβασμούς, χωρίς αυτό να σημαίνει ότι δεν υπάρχουν και βίαια επεισόδια στην καναδική ιστορία, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.

Φώτο

150 ft. Iceberg passing through Iceberg Alley near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvkiYxssta — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 14, 2021

The gorgeous Herbert lake in Alberta, Canada! 🤗❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/B0dE75NwA5 — Jorgelina (@vergolisabe) February 13, 2021

#ktlatalktous . I love my Province. Newfoundland and Labrador Canada 🇨🇦. This is ice berg ally and the most easterly point in North America. We also watch @KTLAWeekendAM . pic.twitter.com/AKed1sHHwd — Colin Lane (@ColinLa709) February 13, 2021

Canada geese and a little bit of snow. 11.2.2021. pic.twitter.com/PeaRoycLEm — Ian (@IanAtki56548037) February 12, 2021

The first #bitcoin exchange-traded fund in North America has been given the go-ahead by Canada’s financial regulator. pic.twitter.com/SVfCQ1HHBb — Crypto World News (@CWNFeed) February 12, 2021

One of my lovely deer that come for a visit – Race Point, Campbell River, British Columbia, CANADA 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Fsk3oluh2E — SuzanneK🙏🏻💕 (@Suzanne44023422) February 11, 2021

This summer come to Ottawa, Ontario Canada and visit our Parliament buildings.

No 8’ high fences, No razor wire and no military.

Well, except when they have the trooping of the colours. Faux bearskin hats and all! pic.twitter.com/CNPl4sGH7b — Lee Day (@LeeDay19350732) February 12, 2021

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada#nature pic.twitter.com/tLKmJxMJGR — 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 (@b_saksiri) January 17, 2021

Dear Nature, beleaf it or not, we couldn’t love you s’more…#ValentinesDay pun challenge—because why not? Comment below with your outdoor-themed pun ideas and let’s see whose line wins the most hearts («likes»)! pic.twitter.com/7PJW5kqSUQ — Scouts Canada (@scoutscanada) February 14, 2021

Keep close to nature’s heart…❣️

🍁Canada🍁 pic.twitter.com/1fIJNP850u — The Nature (@SoulNatureFrnd) January 29, 2021