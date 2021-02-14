Ο Καναδάς είναι χώρα της Βόρειας Αμερικής, η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη σε έκταση χώρα της γης. Βρέχεται ανατολικά από τον Ατλαντικό ωκεανό και δυτικά από τον Ειρηνικό ωκεανό. Νοτίως συνορεύει με τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής. Βορειοδυτικά συνορεύει με την Αλάσκα των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών και εκτείνεται στον Αρκτικό ωκεανό μέχρι τον Βόρειο Πόλο.

Ως πρώην αποικία της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας, είναι μέλος της Κοινοπολιτείας των Εθνών και τυπικώς κεφαλή της χώρας είναι η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β΄ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου. Ο Καναδάς έχει αναδειχθεί ως μια από τις πιο ειρηνικές, ανεπτυγμένες και πολυπολιτισμικές χώρες στον κόσμο.

Πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά είναι η Οττάβα. Εκεί έχουν την έδρα τους η Βουλή του Καναδά, το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο της χώρας, τα Υπουργεία καθώς και σχεδόν όλες οι καναδικές κυβερνητικές υπηρεσίες.

Ο Καναδάς είναι ουσιαστικά δημιούργημα Άγγλων και Γάλλων αποίκων που δεν θέλησαν να ακολουθήσουν την Αμερικανική Επανάσταση κατά του βρετανικού στέμματος. Εν αντιθέσει με τις ΗΠΑ, η ιστορία του Καναδά χαρακτηρίζεται από διαπραγματεύσεις, συνθήκες και συμβιβασμούς, χωρίς αυτό να σημαίνει ότι δεν υπάρχουν και βίαια επεισόδια στην καναδική ιστορία, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.

