Το Empire State Building, ουρανοξύστης με ατσάλινο σκελετό, που ολοκληρώθηκε στη Νέα Υόρκη το 1931, ήταν το ψηλότερο κτήριο στον κόσμο μέχρι το 1971.
Αγώνας για την «πρωτιά»
Το Empire State Building βρίσκεται στο Midtown Manhattan, στη Fifth Avenue, 34th Street.
Παραμένει ένα από τα πιο διακριτικά και διάσημα κτίρια στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και είναι ένα από τα καλύτερα παραδείγματα του μοντέρνου σχεδιασμού Art Deco.
Τη στιγμή της κατασκευής του, υπήρχε έντονος ανταγωνισμός για να κερδίσει τον τίτλο του ψηλότερου κτηρίου στον κόσμο.
Όπως αναφέρει η britannica, το Chrysler Building διεκδίκησε τον τίτλο το 1929 και το Empire State Building τον κατέλαβε το 1931, με ύψος 1.250 πόδια (381 μέτρα), χάρη στον εμβληματικό κορμό του, ο οποίος αρχικά προοριζόταν να χρησιμεύσει ως σταθμός ελλιμενισμού για αεροσκάφη.
Μια κεραία 222 ποδιών (68 μέτρων) προστέθηκε το 1950, αυξάνοντας το συνολικό ύψος του κτηρίου στα 1.472 πόδια (449 μέτρα), αλλά το ύψος μειώθηκε στα 1.454 πόδια (443 μέτρα) το 1985 όταν αντικαταστάθηκε η κεραία. (Μέχρι τότε το One World Trade Center, το οποίο άνοιξε επίσημα το 1972, είχε γίνει το ψηλότερο κτίριο στον κόσμο.)
