Το Χόλιγουντ θρηνεί για τον πρόωρο θάνατο του 35χρονου παραγωγού, σκηνοθέτη και ηθοποιού, Ash Christian.

Ειδικότερα όπως μεταδίδει το Variety και το Deadline ο Ash Christian πέθανε στον ύπνο του την Πέμπτη, 13 Αυγούστου, ενώ βρισκόταν σε διακοπές στο Puerto Vallarta, στο Μεξικό.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστά τα αίτια θανάτου του, ενώ πολλοί είναι οι συνάδελφοι και φαν του, που τον αποχαιρετούν μέσα από αναρτήσεις τους στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

Ο Ash Christian με μια ματιά

Ο Ash Christian γεννήθηκε το 1985 στο Παρίσι και από την ηλικία των 14 χρόνων άρχισε να γράφει και μετακόμισε στο Λος Άντζελες όπου δυο χρόνια μετά ξεκίνησε την  καριέρα του.

O 35χρονος που έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή, ήταν βραβευμένος με Emmy παραγωγός, ηθοποιός, σκηνοθέτης και συνιδρυτής της Cranium Entertainment.

Το 2006 σκηνοθέτησε και πρωταγωνίστησε στην ταινία «Fat Girls» σε ηλικία 19 χρόνων.

Ο Christian πρωταγωνίστησε στις τηλεοπτικές σειρές «The Good Fight,» «The Good Wife» και «Law and Order,» ενώ ήταν παραγωγός στις ταινίες «1985» «Hurricane Bianca,» «Burn,» «Social Animals» και «Coyote Lake.».

Στην τελευταία του ανάρτηση στο Instagram στις 9 Αυγούστου έγραψε «Καληνύχτα φίλοι. Έρχεται μια σπουδαία εβδομάδα» και έδειξε να ανυπομονεί για την υπέροχη εβδομάδα των διακοπών του στο Μεξικό.

