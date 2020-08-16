Το Χόλιγουντ θρηνεί για τον πρόωρο θάνατο του 35χρονου παραγωγού, σκηνοθέτη και ηθοποιού, Ash Christian.

Ειδικότερα όπως μεταδίδει το Variety και το Deadline ο Ash Christian πέθανε στον ύπνο του την Πέμπτη, 13 Αυγούστου, ενώ βρισκόταν σε διακοπές στο Puerto Vallarta, στο Μεξικό.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστά τα αίτια θανάτου του, ενώ πολλοί είναι οι συνάδελφοι και φαν του, που τον αποχαιρετούν μέσα από αναρτήσεις τους στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

#AshChristian, an Emmy award-winning producer, actor, and filmmaker passed away in his sleep on Thursday. He was only 35. Rest in peace. 🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/1exDLvhvan — Entertainment Scoop (@EntScoop) August 15, 2020

i was so sad to hear the loss of my friend and costar Ash Christian. Such a wonderful soul. Gone too soon 💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IIuFI3ynNZ — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) August 16, 2020

RIP #AshChristian We are greatly saddened to tell of the untimely death at 35 of this noted gay filmmaker. In his 14-year career won the Emmy; wrote, directed and starred in Fat Girls (2006); and produced the acclaimed Yen Tan film 1985 (2018) died overnight in Puerto Vallarta. pic.twitter.com/sqcvVkIHPf — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) August 15, 2020

Unbelievably sad news! I met him in 2011 at a film festival, & spoke with him a few times over the years as films he directed or produced were being screened. He was passionate about his craft, & we are now denied of what he might have achieved in the future. #AshChristian https://t.co/t0Awfs0OpM — Marty Rabinowitz (@marty888nyc) August 15, 2020

#Gay Texas filmmaker #AshChristian has died – Dallas Voice/So sad; Ash was the most generous, and a great friend. Far too young https://t.co/kHUIE2Cys3 — Brian Di Leandro (@BrianD67) August 16, 2020

Ο Ash Christian με μια ματιά

Ο Ash Christian γεννήθηκε το 1985 στο Παρίσι και από την ηλικία των 14 χρόνων άρχισε να γράφει και μετακόμισε στο Λος Άντζελες όπου δυο χρόνια μετά ξεκίνησε την καριέρα του.

O 35χρονος που έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή, ήταν βραβευμένος με Emmy παραγωγός, ηθοποιός, σκηνοθέτης και συνιδρυτής της Cranium Entertainment.

Το 2006 σκηνοθέτησε και πρωταγωνίστησε στην ταινία «Fat Girls» σε ηλικία 19 χρόνων.

Ο Christian πρωταγωνίστησε στις τηλεοπτικές σειρές «The Good Fight,» «The Good Wife» και «Law and Order,» ενώ ήταν παραγωγός στις ταινίες «1985» «Hurricane Bianca,» «Burn,» «Social Animals» και «Coyote Lake.».

Στην τελευταία του ανάρτηση στο Instagram στις 9 Αυγούστου έγραψε «Καληνύχτα φίλοι. Έρχεται μια σπουδαία εβδομάδα» και έδειξε να ανυπομονεί για την υπέροχη εβδομάδα των διακοπών του στο Μεξικό.