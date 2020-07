View this post on Instagram

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his brand Raf Simons announced that he is re-releasing 100 pieces from his archive. Is this a cash grab or a genuine gesture? Seems like both. A press release for Raf Simons Archive Redux states, “Both a creative and commercial gesture, Archive Redux offers the new generation of Raf Simons followers a chance to experience these garments for the first time.” On this occasion we invite you to revisit an article from 2017 that discusses the practice of making new money from old designs. Link in bio to read. #rafsimons #rafsimonsredux #rafsimonsarchiveredux