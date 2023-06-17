Δεν είναι ακόμα γνωστό τι ήταν αυτό που προκάλεσε την σύγκρουση στη Βαλτιμόρη

Τουλάχιστον 17 άτομα τραυματίστηκαν μετά από πρόσκρουση αστικού λεωφορείου σε κτίριο, στη Βαλτιμόρη των ΗΠΑ.

Όπως αναφέρει το cbsnews.com, το ατύχημα συνέβη κοντά στη διασταύρωση των οδών W. Mulberry και N. Paca στη γειτονιά Seton Hill της Βαλτιμόρης.

Δεν είναι ακόμα γνωστό τι ήταν αυτό που προκάλεσε την σύγκρουση, ούτε και η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασης της υγείας των τραυματισμένων.

Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο του ατυχήματος

