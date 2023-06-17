Τουλάχιστον 17 άτομα τραυματίστηκαν μετά από πρόσκρουση αστικού λεωφορείου σε κτίριο, στη Βαλτιμόρη των ΗΠΑ.

Όπως αναφέρει το cbsnews.com, το ατύχημα συνέβη κοντά στη διασταύρωση των οδών W. Mulberry και N. Paca στη γειτονιά Seton Hill της Βαλτιμόρης.

Δεν είναι ακόμα γνωστό τι ήταν αυτό που προκάλεσε την σύγκρουση, ούτε και η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασης της υγείας των τραυματισμένων.

Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο του ατυχήματος

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident declared after city bus crashes into building With dozens of injuries 📌#Baltimore | #Maryland Currently numerous emergency departments and law enforcement agencies are on the scene at the location of a pronounced mass casualty incident in… pic.twitter.com/VPESAh7iTD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 17, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ declared after city bus crashes into building in Baltimore, Maryland; initial reports suggest 17+ people injured #Maryland #Baltimore #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/AKu8K9TUOM — Breaking News Desk (@BreakingVideoHQ) June 17, 2023