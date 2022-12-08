Θαυμάστε την...

Πρωταγωνιστεί σε νέο βίντεο κλιπ και προκαλεί… ταχυκαρδίες!

Ο λόγος για την πρώην παίκτρια του Love Island, Κατερίνα Βαγκάνσια, η οποία πρωταγωνιστεί στο βίντεο για το νέο χριστουγεννιάτικο χιτ της Κωνσταντίνας Καπίρη.

«Κάνουμε το breakfast να πάμε και στο dinner μετά» λένε οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού, με την πρώην παίκτρια του ριάλιτι να κλέβει όλα τα βλέμματα.

Δείτε το βίντεο κλιπ και θυμηθείτε την καυτή Κατερίνα του Love Island μέσα από φωτογραφίες…

