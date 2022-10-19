Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday reiterated Athens’ undivided solidarity with besieged Ukraine and its absolute condemnation of any change in borders by the “forces of revisionism”, speaking in Kyiv and during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the presence of his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

He added that the Greek side has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from the onset and will not recognize the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

In addressing his counterpart Kuleba during a joint press conference, Dendias said Greeks have a good grasp of the situation that Ukraine faces, “because we, too, have a neighbor in the east, who has issued a threat of war against us… (this neighbor) calls for the demilitarization of our territory, while amassing large military forces just across from our borders.”

He stressed that Ukraine’s victory will signify the triumph of international law against brutal violence, something that applies to anyone who tries to copy Russia’s arguments in its attempt to subjugate Ukraine.

Dendias called his visit to Kyiv symbolic, one expressing the full solidarity of the Greek government and Greek people towards the Ukrainian government and the country’s.

The Greek minister also expressed his shock over what he witnessed in Kyiv on Wednesday, as the city again came under attack by Russian missiles and rockets, many striking non-military targets. In fact, when air raid sirens sounded, the two ministers’ press conference was held in an underground shelter.

Finally, Dendias reminded that Greece fully supports the European Commission’s decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status, while it has allocated the northeast port of Alexandroupolis for use by NATO allies in order to send supplies and aid to Ukraine, a destination and subsequent north-south land route that bypasses the Dardanelles and Bosporus.