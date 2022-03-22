The Daily Telegraph gives a message of optimism for Greek destinations in a recent report. The author of the article focuses on Sky Express’s collaboration with Easy Jet that will allow British tourists to discover new authentic parts of Greece and highlights the ten most impressive secret “corners” that this year will be more easily accessible to visitors.

“As the world opens up to tourism once more, one of Europe’s leading low-cost airlines is opening a wider window on Greece’s blissful blue skies, mirror clear seas and silk sand beaches.,” it writes. In particular: “For travellers seeking to discover a more authentic side to the sun-soaked country, EasyJet has teamed up with Sky Express, Greece’s most popular no-frills carrier, to offer UK travellers the chance to book flights via a single platform to more than 20 lesser-known Greek destinations.”

In the first places, the list includes Syros for the local culture, as well as Naxos with its wild natural beauties, cedar forests, sandy beaches and the unique citrus liqueur. Next are Milos, the heavenly Skyros, the wonderful Ikaria, the special Leros, the beautiful Kastoria, the traditional Karpathos but also the charming and authentic Sitia of Crete. In the article, Astypalea stands out as a “green” goddess who impresses with sustainable innovations, the Byzantine castle and the picturesque windmills.

On the occasion of the list, the Deputy Mayor of Tourism of the Municipality of Naxos and the Small Cyclades, Vangelis Katsaras, notes that Naxos highlights special tourism products that will feed the intense interest from abroad, he pointed out to state news agency AMNAAPE.

For his part, the mayor of Astypalea, Nikos Komineas, emphasizes that in a recent presentation of Astypalea in London, the degree of response of the British public to quality destinations such as the “Aegean butterfly” was found.