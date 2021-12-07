With a low trading activity, the Stock Exchange remained unchanged, after a session in which the sign changed 10 times.

And despite the very good conditions, internationally, the General Index couldn’t easily pass the area of 880-883 units it tried at the opening of the market, which indicate a resistance in the short term.

However, the pressures it received were absorbed in the best way, especially at the end of the day, when buyers made their appearance and drove the Index higher, thus freeing prices from the area of 875 units.

Therefore, on the one hand, the index remains above 870 units, that were seriously threatened last week during the emergence of the new Covid variant.

On the other hand, we are ready to cover the area of 880-900 units, as an effort to return to the conditions before the Omicron variant, recognizing that the fears of a new lockdown measures are gradually easing worldwide.