Η Μπρυζ είναι η πρωτεύουσα και η μεγαλύτερη πόλη της επαρχίας της Δυτικής Φλάνδρας η Φλαμανδική Περιφέρεια του Βελγίου, στα βορειοδυτικά της χώρας και η έβδομη μεγαλύτερη πόλη της χώρας κατά πληθυσμό.
Η έκταση ολόκληρης της πόλης ανέρχεται σε περισσότερα από 13.840 εκτάρια (138,4 km2, 53,44 τετραγωνικά χιλιόμετρα), συμπεριλαμβανομένων 1.075 εκταρίων έξω από την ακτή.
Το ιστορικό κέντρο της πόλης είναι ένας εξέχων μνημείο παγκόσμιας κληρονομιάς της UNESCO. Έχει οβάλ σχήμα και μέγεθος περίπου 430 εκτάρια. Ο συνολικός πληθυσμός της πόλης είναι 117.073 (1 Ιανουαρίου 2008), εκ των οποίων περίπου 20.000 ζουν στο κέντρο της πόλης, σύμφωνα με το en.wikipedia.
Φώτο
Posted by Visit Bruges on Sunday, 17 January 2021
Posted by Visit Bruges on Sunday, 17 January 2021
Close-up time! Can you name each building in this picture? 😃
#imaginebruges
Posted by Visit Bruges on Saturday, 16 January 2021
We’ll never get tired of these reflections on the Groenerei! 😍
📸: https://www.instagram.com/jusanders23/
Posted by Visit Bruges on Friday, 15 January 2021
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! 🌨️❄️☃️
📸: https://www.instagram.com/sdmaeyer/
Posted by Visit Bruges on Thursday, 14 January 2021
Today we’re celebrating Three King’s Day, so here is a picture of the King’s Bridge (Koningsbrug)! 👑👑👑
https://www.visitbruges.be/en/koningsbrug
#imaginebruges
Posted by Visit Bruges on Wednesday, 6 January 2021
Good morning from Bruges! Free as a bird! 😃
📸: https://www.instagram.com/stijndesmedt/
#MondayMotivation #imaginebruges
Posted by Visit Bruges on Monday, 4 January 2021
#MondayMotivation Here is a great shot of the Rozenhoedkaai to brighten up your day. Thanks to https://www.instagram.com/ryan_bednar/ for sending us this picture! 🤗
#imaginebruges
Posted by Visit Bruges on Monday, 28 December 2020
Posted by Visit Bruges on Sunday, 27 December 2020
The year is coming to an end and we are already looking forward very much to 2021. One of the highlights of next year…
Posted by Visit Bruges on Saturday, 26 December 2020